Percy Jackson and the Olympians – trailer, premiere, where to watch and all about the series

After trying to win over the audience with two mediocre films, Percy Jackson Returns in serial format. Disney decided to have the saga written Rick Riordan and approved the first season of this spectacular saga with millions of fans around the world. Here we tell you everything you need to know about percy jackson and the olympians,

What will the series be about?

The series will be based on the first book in the series, lightning Thief (2005). It stars Percy Jackson, a twelve-year-old boy who embarks on the most dangerous mission of his short life.

Disney Plus offers the following synopsis of the series:





,percy jackson and the olympians It tells the fictional story of 12-year-old modern-day boy, Percy Jackson, who is coming to terms with his newfound superhuman powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must travel across America to find her and restore order to Olympus.”

Walter Scobel in the series Percy Jackson

Production Team and Cast

john steinberg And Dan Shotzbest known for his work Jericho And black sailthey act as showrunners Of percy jackson and the olympians, Rick RiordanThe author of the literary saga co-wrote the first two episodes with Steinberg. James Bobbin (the Muppets) directed the first two episodes.

Unlike the films starring Logan Lerman, the Percy Jackson series featured actors whose age matched their characters. He is in charge of acting in this production walter scobel ,adam project) as Percy Jackson, Aryan Simhadri ,spin) as Grover Underwood and Leah Sava Jeffries ,Animal) as Annabeth Chase.

The rest of the cast includes Virginia Kull (gracepoint), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns), Adam Copeland (vikings), Glyn Terman (sextuplets), Megan Mullally (will and grace), Toby Stephens (black sail), Jason Mantzoukas (Dictator), Jay Duplass (Outside), Charlie Bushnell (future president’s diary), dior gudgeon (first of class), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Glow), Olivia Morton (and yet they speak), Susan Cryer (lucky hank), Tim Sharpe (American), Timothy Omundson (mad bird) and the late Lance Reddick (john wick,

Obviously, Jeffries’ casting was heavily criticized on the internet, cause? Her skin color does not match that of the original character, and is quite a contrast as Alexandra Daddario brought the character to life in the films. It was Rick Riordan himself who came out in defense of the actress (via):

“As a writer, I am very clear. I was on the lookout for the best actors to play these characters and bring them to life. Physical appearance is secondary to me. We did that. It took us a year to go through the casting process and find the best of the best. This trio is the best. Leah Jefferies is Annabeth. Judging how suitable she might be for the role based on how she looks. Guys, this is racism,” he said.

executive producer of percy jackson and the olympians They include Riordan and his wife, Rebecca Riordan, as well as Steinberg, Schotts, Bobbin, Bert Salke, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engstrom, Jett Wilkinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Wayne, Jeremy Bell and DJ Goldberg.

More Seasons?

So far it is known that the production of percy jackson and the olympians Literally following the first book. The intention is to develop more seasons if the series is successful. To please fans, Riordan has overseen all additions to the story, scripted the first chapter, and is an executive producer.

When will the series premiere? Percy Jackson,

percy jackson and the olympians will premiere with a double episode 20 December 2023 on DisneyPlus. The remaining episodes will premiere weekly every Wednesday.

First Look (September 12, 2022)

teaser trailer for percy jackson and the olympians (18 August 2023)