Percy Jackson becomes a series for Disney +

Percy Jackson it was supposed to be 20th Century Fox’s winning franchise in response to the sidereal successes of Harry Potter. Maybe not with the same proportions, but on paper the conditions to do well were all there.

READ ALSO: Harry Potter, the entire saga available in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray Steelbook Collection

Character born from the imagination of Rick Riordan, who invented it as a bedtime story for his son Haley, Percy is a demigod of Olympus, son of Poseidon and the human Sally Jackson. In the first novel, dated 2005, he is 12 years old and how Harry grows up during the adventures told in the various novels, five to be exact, plus two more series sequels and short stories and appendices.

He went to the cinema twice, in 2010 and three years later, with films Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief And Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Sea of ​​Monsters.

The first is even directed by Chris Columbus, also convinced that he has a new goose laying golden eggs on his hands. Unfortunately, things did not go the right way.

In the face of budgets that for both films were around 100 million dollars, the receipts worldwide in both cases were double or slightly more. Not enough to justify the continuation of a franchise.

But Percy Jackson is also credited with having launched two such talents Logan Lerman And Alexandra Daddario, and to be honest, the first film also had a very impressive cast. But sometimes all this is not enough.

Percy Jackson may have his second chance.

Disney + has in fact given the green light to the production of a TV series based on Riordan’s novels, and this perhaps could be the ideal location for the young Olympian demigod.

One of the things the two films suffered most from was the absolute understanding, necessary for cinematic reasons, of all Greek mythology, explained all too quickly when instead that is the fulcrum of the novels, which also have a very didactic function.

The serial form could instead give a completely different charm to the character and the evolution of his adventures. Riordan himself is involved in the writing and as an executive producer and was the one who made the announcement on YouTube. On the other hand, the author has never hidden his disappointment with the two films.

Now it will only take a little patience to find out the result.