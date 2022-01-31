Percy Jackson, fans insist: “We want Logan Lerman to play Poseidon!”

Percy Jackson fans have long been asking for Logan Lerman to play the role of Poseidon in the new Disney + series, an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s fictional saga of the same name. On the other hand, the actor knows the subject very well, since from 2010 to 2013 he starred as the protagonist in two films of Percy Jackson.

Films that did not satisfy the fans or even Riordan, due to the massive changes from the original plot. A fault that obviously did not fall on Logan Lerman, whose performances were widely praised by the spectators.

Rick Riordan was not discouraged and immediately started working on a TV series about his novels, officially announcing it in 2020. Compared to movies, Riordan will be heavily involved in the writing processworking in the additional capacity of executive producer.

A guarantee on the fidelity of the adaptation that fans will attend.

The idea of ​​Logan Lerman as Poseidon has been sponsored by fans of the series since the show’s official announcement. Particularly on Twitter it went wild the endorsement against Lerman.

The actor immediately wished Riordan good luck, wishing he could make the adaptation that the books deserve. Alexandra Daddario, who explained the reason for choosing her, will certainly not return.

Who will be the protagonists of the new Percy Jackson series created by Rick Riordan? Official news are awaited in the coming weeks and we will keep you constantly updated on the subject.