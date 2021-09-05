Percy Jackson returns to the screen with the TV series on Disney +

Percy Jackson, the children’s literary saga of Rick Riordan, comes back to the screen with a streaming TV series for subscribers to Disney +

Remember the 2010 movie with Logan Lerman And Alexandra Daddario? We refresh your memory: Percy Jackson – Logan Lerman in the films of 2010 – is a twelve-year-old boy who, after a particularly unpleasant episode, discovers that he is the son of a Greek divinity and is forced for his safety to move to Camp Half-Blood.

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

At the camp he will find other demigods like him, all children of Greek gods and humans, like Annabeth – in movies Alexandra Daddario – and will embark on a couple of feats to save the world. Refreshed memory? We continue.

The literary saga that inspired the films consists of five books, but only a couple of these have seen the lights of the cinema. For both films, the total gross was $ 400 million, released in a historical period in which the young adult sagas were strong on the big screen: Hunger Games, the last Harry Potter, Twilight… Unfortunately, however, the screenwriting department has taken too many liberties and history has suffered.

The transposition rights were in the hands of 20th Century Fox but, thanks to the acquisition by The Walt Disney Company, it is now possible to breathe new life into these tales with a TV series on the platform. Disney +!

To make the announcement is the same Rick Riordan on its social channels:

There are not many details at the moment, practically none, the only thing that is sure is that the series will follow the storyline of the first saga.

The stories of Percy Jackson they start with a five-book saga that takes Greek mythology as its inspiration, and then moves on to the Roman one, adding new protagonists and new adventures.

Even Logan Lerman, the Percy Jackson of the movies, was delighted to hear the news: “I am very happy for this news! I hope the books get the adaptation they deserve. Congratulations!”

Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve. Congrats @rickriordan https://t.co/ReE6EjJICV – Logan Lerman (@LoganLerman) May 14, 2020

The tweet above gives you an idea of ​​how many freedoms they have taken with the film adaptation… and how much Logan Lerman is still fond of the character.

Demigods… Camp Half-Blood is back!