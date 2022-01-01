Percy Jackson, will Alexandra Daddario return to the Disney + series? Here is his answer

When Disney + announced the Percy Jackson TV series inevitably, fans wondered if they would revisit the original cast in any way. Unfortunately, if you were hoping for the return of Alexandra Daddario, you will be saddened to discover that the actress does not seem inclined to return.

Rick Riordan’s books were adapted into a 2010 film and a 2013 sequel. In a recent interview with the podcast “UnWrapped” of WrapWomen, the actress, who played Annabeth Chase in both films, has abruptly rejected the idea of his involvement in the upcoming Disney + series.

“No!” he said with a laugh. “No, I loved Percy Jackson. When I got that job, I had no idea what it was. I was a kid, I worked in a bar, I had no idea what Hollywood was or all this stuff. And so when I got that job, I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into. I knew it was a really great movie. And it was the most incredible experience for a 22/23 year old girl “.

He went on to say: “Chris Columbus, who directed it, and his production partners have been so supportive, I will be eternally grateful to him. And, you know, I learned so much and I continued to have a career in business that I wanted to have. And it’s unbelievable. “



But Daddario seems happy to pass the baton to a new Annabeth: “I’m so excited for the guys who are going to be cast for the role and how they will inspire a new generation of young women. Annabeth is a really inspiring character to people. But no, I don’t know anything other than this, and I shouldn’t! I was just the girl in the movie. “

Would you have liked to see her again in the series? Let us know in the comments! Some rumors would like Daddario to star in a cinecomic in the near future, but for now only rumors remain.