Pereira vs. Junior: no backtracking

Nothing to deflate. It doesn’t matter that important men don’t play for the attack like Miguel Borja and the Venezuelan Luis ‘Cariaco’ González, who focus on the selection calls, beyond the fact that Jorge Arias and Dany Rosero, who have responded in defense, enter rotation , Junior must continue to grow and improve when they face Deportivo Pereira, this Sunday at 6:10 pm, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, in the last game of matchday 11 of the League.

Forbidden to go back for Juan Cruz Real and his men. They have progressed in their football and have accumulated four wins (against América, Tolima, Unión and Equidad) and a draw (against the ‘Aseguradores’) in their last five games.

They need to continue to consolidate as a group and add another three points that will allow them to get closer to qualifying for the semi-final home runs in the League and not experience so much stress due to the urgency of points when the time comes to alternate this competition with the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana , to which they have just advanced after beating La Equidad 3-1, last Thursday at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium.

This time Cruz Real will not have the dilemma of whether or not to put Borja and Fernando Uribe together. The Cordovan striker, who scored five goals in his return to the shark team, the most recent in the continental tournament against the Bogota squad, left that international commitment due to fatigue and cramps. There was no serious injury.

However, Borja is part of the rotation that the coach had in mind and immediately focuses on the Colombia team that will face the two crucial World Cup qualifiers in Qatar against Bolivia (Thursday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m., in the Metro) and Venezuela (Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 pm, in Puerto Ordaz).

‘Cariaco’, who is going through a very good level of play, was called by the Argentine coach José Pékerman to the red-and-white team that will receive ‘la Amarilla’ at the Cachamay stadium and also enters the rotation of the rojiblanco coach.

Thus, the doors of Junior’s starting line-up are opened to Wálmer Pacheco, who takes the place of Fabián Viáfara; Germán Mera, who will occupy the position of Jorge Arias; Edwin Velasco, who replaces Fredy Hinestroza, who will remain as a winger (Gabriel Fuentes is still injured); Fabián Sambueza, who succeeds ‘Cariaco’; Edwuin Cetré, who was relegated to the substitution in the previous game due to the bet of two area attackers; and to Uribe, who repeats in the first eleventh, but without Borja at his side.

Hómer Martínez will go behind in place of Rosero and Yesus Cabrera would continue in the star lineup alongside Didier Moreno.

The seven emerging players will be among Jefferson Martínez, Nilson Castrillón, Daniel Giraldo, Carlos Esparragoza, Enrique Serje, Fabián Ángel, John Pajoy and Carmelo Valencia.

THE RIVAL. The rojiblancos will clash against an opponent that has gone four days without a victory, the last two without scoring a goal. Alexis Márquez’s pupils have not won since February 16 when they beat Jaguares 2-1 at home.

Since then they lost 3-2 against Equidad and 1-0 against Once Caldas, local; and they fell 2-1 with Cortuluá and tied 0-0 against Once Caldas, as visitors.

In the last championship last year, ‘Tiburones’ and ‘Matecañas’ met five times with a balance of two victories for the Caribbean team, one for the team from the Coffee Region and two draws.

However, the Risaraldense team eliminated Junior from the Colombia Cup. It will be an interesting challenge where Junior is forbidden to go back.