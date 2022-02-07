Pereiro brace, Gasperini falls at home. Mazzarri salvation shot – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

Gasperini’s team falls sensationally at home. It all happens in the second half: Pereiro scores, the Nerazzurri – in 10 due to the expulsion of goalkeeper Musso – draw with Palomino, but Uruguay still doubles for the Sardinians

Gasperini’s team is controlled by Cagliari for the entire first half: the only big chance at 28 ‘comes with a blow from Malinovskyi from the edge of the area which Cragno opposes with a splendid save. The match becomes spectacular in the second half after that, in the 49th minute, Cagliari passes by surprise: action started by Marin who finds Bellanova on the right, cross rejected and the ball to Dalbert, who draws on the far post Gaston Pereiro. The Uruguayan perhaps stops with the help of one arm and then kicks from a few steps by beating Musso: the Var check confirms the goal. Atalanta feels the blow and shortly after the Nerazzurri goalkeeper Musso is expelled for foul last man on Pereiro. Gasperini at this point inserts the new signing Boga and Zapata, Cagliari goes into confusion and Palomino equalized to head in the 64th minute. But Cagliari reacts and 4 minutes later the 2-1 arrives again with Pereiro triggered by a lethal counterattack by Bellanova. The match remains open, however, with Atalanta who – albeit confusedly and without too many ideas (and without Zapata who came out shortly after entering due to an already injured leg problem) – try to attack in search of an equalizer and Cagliari defending themselves. without getting upset trying to start again in the huge spaces left by the Nerazzurri. The tense ending. 8 minutes of recovery are given, but Atalanta is not enough. And Cagliari beat Bergamo with merit.