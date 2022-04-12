Pérez believes Red Bull made a mistake at the Australian GP

Sergio Pérez is not satisfied and wants more. It is not enough to have the fastest car together with Ferrari. The Mexican demands a greater success in the configuration of the RB18. A petition that has not been resolved in Albert Park.

A bittersweet podium

Checo finished the Australian Grand Prix 20 seconds behind Charles Leclerc. We speak of an abysmal distance if we take into account the various neutralizations that have occurred throughout the test. The driver from Guadalajara could be happy with his second place. However, nonconformity has been noted in his post-race statements.

This is how the 32-year-old pilot expressed himself to the DAZN microphones: “I am not satisfied with the weekend. I think we made a mistake in the direction we took with the car and this hurt us a little”confessed Pérez, who suffered a massive deterioration in his medium tires during the first stages of the GP.

The Red Bull driver has accentuated the lack of speed of the RB18 compared to the F1-75 in Australia: “Ferrari has been far superior to us. At no time were we able to put pressure on them. There is much work to be done”, he admitted. Instead, he has been able to assess his first podium of the season with the Milton Keynes team, despite the abandonment of his teammate Verstappen due to lack of reliability: “It has been a good result, no doubt. But it’s been a shame losing Max. They were good points for the team”, he lamented.

With this second place, Pérez climbs to fourth position in the Drivers’ World Championship with 30 points, even surpassing the reigning world champion. On the other hand, the situation in the constructors’ championship is more delicate. Red Bull is the third brand, standing behind Mercedes and the team.

This scenario worries Sergio, who has insisted on the need to solve the current problems of the Austrian car to start the European tour on the right foot and thus be able to turn the tables: “We will bring a package for ImolaIt is something that everyone will wear. This race will be very important”, he has sentenced. If Red Bull continues to fail with the set-up and is also unable to solve its reliability problems, the game could go in favor of Ferrari definitively in 2022.

