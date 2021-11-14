Perez: “I thought I could pass Sainz more easily” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and the relegation of the latter to last position had given Max Verstappen the great opportunity to start from the pole position of the sprint qualification of the GP of San Paolo, providing the Dutchman with the possibility of being able to finish the race in the lead. Despite not having succeeded in this objective, the leader of the world rankings nevertheless obtained the second place behind Valtteri Bottas, in a podium without the presence of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

The Mexican, despite having started from third position, lost the opportunity to finish in the top-3 in favor of an arrembante Carlos Sainz, flawless behind the wheel of his Ferrari. The Spaniard, author of a quick start, defended his third place up to the checkered flag, repelling the attacks of Perez himself for the entire duration of the sprint qualifying despite the difficulties encountered with tire management.

In this way, the number 11 of the Austrian team thus lost the opportunity to finish in the points, with the real race on the Interlagos circuit which will therefore see him start from the second row, in 4th position. Regardless of what will happen during the GP (green light at 18:00 Italian time), Perez concentrated on the analysis of the sprint qualification, as commented by the Mexican driver: “It was difficult to overtake Carlos Sainz today – has explained – I thought I could take it quite easily, but I couldn’t find the right exit in the last corner, which affected my ability to pass him. We expected to defend ourselves from the start, but that was not the case. My main problem was that Sainz always had a good exit from the last corner as my tires overheated. The Ferrari’s straight-line speed was also quite high. Either way, the race will count. There is still a lot to play and we can take more risks. I could have recovered that position already in sprint qualifying, but it would have entailed too high a risk. I’d like to improve in the race, we’ll push from the start and try to make the progress we want. It is important to have a good starting position and then work from there – he concluded – I hope I can pass Ferrari quickly and have a good pace from the first lap. We will learn from what we have done to be stronger on Sunday ”.