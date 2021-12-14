Perez: “It’s not nice to damage Lewis, I did it for the team” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

During this season there has been much talk of the role of the ‘second drivers’ of Red Bull and Mercedes in the race for the drivers ‘and constructors’ world titles. At the ‘team’ level, probably Valtteri Bottas did a better job, guaranteeing his team that haul of points necessary to be able to prevail in the World Championship reserved for the teams. In the duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, both wingmen struggled to provide a concrete contribution to their respective captains. This at least until the incredible final round in Abu Dhabi. In fact, if in Yas Marina the Finn has never been a protagonist, closing his Sunday in an anonymous sixth position – the same in which he started – very different was the day of Sergio Perez.

The Mexican, who was also forced to retire at the end of the GP, in fact gave a real show in the first part of the race, managing to resist for a couple of laps the attacks of Hamilton – who had already replaced the tires – favoring a momentary reunion of Max Verstappen. The Guadalajara native fought with a knife between his teeth, causing the # 44 to lose many seconds, but without resorting to ‘dirty’ or dangerous maneuvers. A commendable work recognized by the Dutch driver himself, who immediately thanked his companion via radio. To the microphones of DAZN the former Force India pilot explained his version of events, ‘apologizing’ to Hamilton but also underlining the weight assumed in the final frantic race by that strenuous defense of his.

“Harming someone playing a world championship is something you don’t want to do – Perez admitted – but in the end I did it for my team. I’m sure Hamilton himself will understand this very well. I did everything I could even more than for Max, for my team. These are situations that life puts you in front of and you have to do it for them “. The time lost behind Perez was what prevented Hamilton from stopping in the pits when the Safety Car entered, thus effectively losing the race and the championship. “Eventually I was able to help him and that was important. I think those 10 seconds or so that Hamilton lost were the ones that decided the race, because it is ‘the window’“, Concluded the Red Bull standard bearer.