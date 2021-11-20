Perez: “The Super League will save football, UEFA will remember who Real is”

The Super League has not been shelved. Florentino Perez, one of the promoters of the project together with Juventus and Barcelona, ​​reiterates it during the assembly of the members of Real Madrid, defends the idea, attacking Uefa and obtaining the consent of those present as reported by the Spanish press. “Football is in danger. The abundance of entertainment offerings is supplanting football. Unattractive matches are the main cause for keeping teams away from competitions. The Super League is a global project, the goal is for football to continue to excite all the fans. It is not just a new competition, it is a way to change the current dynamics of football, a project of freedom, self-government, financial fair play, transparency, solidarity and commitment to a new structure of our world, without prejudice to the respect for national competitions, which will always be compatible with the Super League “.