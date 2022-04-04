Perfect beauty: Jennifer Lopez was shown without a drop of makeup and took all eyes

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most representative women in Latin music. Because of this, she has a huge trend-setting popularity in various parts of the world. The beautiful Latina ended 2021 with everything, both in music and in acting. A clear example of this is the song with Raww Alexander call “Change the step”, that since its launch exceeded 64 million views on Youtube.

Jennifer Lopez, at 52 years old, shows that her beauty remains intact and that every time she posts, her followers react immediately. In addition, despite the fact that last year did not start well in matters of the heart and that she separated from Alex Rodriguez, He finished it in a big way since he returned with his old partner, the actor, Ben Affleck.

Once again, the popular Latin actress captured people’s eyes by sharing on her profile of her official account Instagram a video of her where she shows that the years suit her very well and that she is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the world. In a clip of her you can see JLo natural so his face captivates his followers.

Speaking of their professional facet, the current couple of Ben Affleck premiered last month “Marry me” which starred alongside the famous actor Owen Wilson and the Colombian singer, Maluma. It was going to be released last year but due to the pandemic it was passed for this year. This has been a great success among its fans since it had audience records at its launch.

In addition, the former Mark Anthony will have the premiere, in the middle of this year, of Shotgun Wedding. This will be screened on June 29, 2022 and is one of the most anticipated films by the followers of the beautiful Latina since it was recorded on the beaches of the Caribbean. Also, with these movies, JLo confirms that his acting talent remains intact.