Perfect beauty: Jennifer Lopez was shown without a drop of makeup and took all eyes

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the most representative women in Latin music. Because of this, she has a huge trend-setting popularity in various parts of the world. The beautiful Latina ended 2021 with everything, both in music and in acting. A clear example of this is the song with Raww Alexander call “Change the step”, that since its launch exceeded 64 million views on Youtube.

Jennifer Lopez, at 52 years old, shows that her beauty remains intact and that every time she posts, her followers react immediately. In addition, despite the fact that last year did not start well in matters of the heart and that she separated from Alex Rodriguez, He finished it in a big way since he returned with his old partner, the actor, Ben Affleck.

