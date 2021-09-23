Perfect Dark, the reboot could draw inspiration from John Wick with Keanu Reeves – 4News

The action of the new Perfect Dark could wink at what is seen in the films of the John Wick series, with Keanu Reeves.

Though It’s been over ten years since Joanna Dark last appeared on a console, the charming agent is about to return thanks to the reboot from Perfect Dark edited by The Initiative. Very little is known about this upcoming reboot – all we’ve seen is a teaser in which The Initative showed us that Joanna’s next mission will take place in a world devastated by various natural cataclysms. However, one whistleblower appears to have come forward to provide a new (albeit unofficial) tip on type of action that players should expect to see in the upcoming new game.

As already mentioned, apart the teaser shown at the 2020 The Game Awards, of the new Perfect Dark very little is known. The trailer refers to the fact that Joanna will face a sinister mega-corporation in a technologically advanced Egypt. The trailer also gives an idea of ​​the serious damage that environmental disasters have done to the world and the role that all of this will play in the context of Joanna’s new mission.

Perfect Dark: new rumors from a leaker

Following an official post by The Initiative, which stated that “the new Perfect Dark would focus on action more like a spy war than a traditional FPS“(As was already the case in the two previous titles), Twitter user Shapeshal_Nick, co-founder of Xbox It was, commented “almost like in the John Wick movies“.

The official statement, in fact, read: “We were thinking about how to differentiate what we call ‘spy combat’ from a traditional FPS. We want to make a different idea of ​​the physicality of the whole, focusing on movement and the adrenaline that can come from it. Bringing back some of the movement you get from wearable cameras in the game’s visuals“.

Apart from a certain type of “direction” there are other elements, taken from the films of John Wick, which may well fit the firm’s willingness to emphasize the “spy fight.” The film series with Keanu Reeves has been repeatedly praised for its very particular type of action, which mixes fast-paced, violent hand-to-hand combat with highly creative firefights. And this kind of action has proved to be a trump card in other films as well, like Atomic Blonde And Nobody, in addition to also featuring some videogame productions, including the same game inspired by the series, John Wick Hex. It sure could also fit well with the kind of action nostalgics of the first two episodes expect to see in the new one Perfect Dark.

Perfect Dark: the story so far

The first Perfect Dark it came out in 2000 for Nintendo 64: it was a FPS released by Rare, who represented in all respects the worthy spiritual heir of 007 GoldenEye. In fact, Perfect Dark bore a lot of similarities to GoldenEye, which seemed to share the gameplay clearly, just bringing it back up an enhanced version of the same engine. The game was hugely successful upon its release and proved to be one of the most successful releases prior to the release of the Nintendo GameCube in 2001.

Rare resumed the series with Perfect Dark Zero, In the 2005. The game constituted a prequel of the original 2000 episode. Along with Kameo, the game was one of two titles with which Rare contributed to the Xbox 360 launch. Also Perfect Dark Zero it got a good reception, although many critics pointed out that the gameplay experience was a step below the original episode and the dubbing of the game was called “laughable” by many. In 2010 then saw the light of a remastered of Perfect Dark for Xbox 360.

We look forward to official updates for this promising reboot of a much loved and appreciated franchise.



