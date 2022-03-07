Perfect Dark will show its gameplay for the first time at E3 2022, according to a rumor

The new Perfect Dark developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with The Initiative will show its gameplay for the first time during the Microsoft conference at E3 2022. This is what the insider Jeff Grubb, known for sharing accurate details about some titles that are about to be released, during the broadcast of the latest Xbox Era podcast (via VGC). On the other hand, Grubb himself has speculated that we might see gameplay from Starfield, redfall And till Forza Motorsport 8 during the same xbox conference. That is, as long as the E3 2022 show is held as a virtual event.

“Perfect Dark could come out in 2023, it could easily come out in 2024, but I think we’ll probably have avowedwe will probably have Perfect Darkat that time they will have had about five full years of developmentGrubb commented during the podcast when asked about the list of games that Xbox has in development for the future for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Let us remember that, on previous occasions, it has been speculated that the new adventure starring Joanna Dark will be hard to get, although an approximate date may be offered at this E3 2022.

“They will definitely invest a lot of time in StarfieldThey will probably spend a lot of time on redfalland Forza Motorsport 8but then they’re going to have a lot of room to talk about ‘okay, this is where we’re going to be in 2023’, and the games that they talk about there are probably going to be the games that we’re getting in 2023, I hope it looks gameplay from Perfect Dark and things like that at the time,” Grubb added to his remarks.

Perfect Dark could be a game as a service

Beyond the development studies that are in charge of this new installment of Perfect Dark, we hardly know official information about the project. Mind you, in mid-February it was rumored that, surprisingly, it could be a game as a service due to the incorporation in the development of a member who participated in Marvel’s Avengers What game production supervisor and game models as a service. Do not raise your hands to your head, because it is still unconfirmed information, although of course the choice of this model would generate debates.