Perfect for dark hair, Johnson revives a ’70s, goth style.

Dakota Johnson’s new look: gothic, modern and dark Photo: Getty Images

dakota johnson, the famous actress of 50 shades of gray and of the dark daughter, the acclaimed Netflix movie, has appeared with a change of look that we have never seen before.

It may interest you: This new tiktok trick against dark circles is viral

The actress has changed her light brown hair to black to start the summer. Although within the trends the so-called beautiful brunette is topping the charts, this new twist is sure to give Dakota Johnson and her fans some new inspiration.

Surely, the 32-year-old actress wanted a change because she has worn this tone for a long time, years of red carpets and events, and has given up her brown tone for a dark, deep black color, gothic black.

Johnson has not given up, however, its classic capul curtain. He has decided to combine these two trends, a jet black with no streaks or medium colors, no highlights or extra coloring, just his shiny hair, so important for this shade to look good. Its cuticle is well sealed so that the color shines through and can reflect light like a mirror.

Copy Dakota Johnson’s new look

Did you know that Dakota’s classic medium brown color is not natural? According to her colourist, Tracey Cunningham, her original shade is dark blonde. Hence he got a singular and marked resultin contrast to her fair white skin.

If you are inspired by this stylistic change of the actress, you must remember that later, you will need a professional if you want to lower your hair color again. In any case, it is not a look difficult to adopt: just look for the color tone darkest you can find.

The most important thing and that you should not forget is to keep your hair hydrated, you can use and apply a weekly nourishment and shine treatment, which will enhance its effects on straight hair. This look of course can be worn by hair with some waves but for it to work well it must be relatively straight and thus the curtain cap will look much better. We recommend taking care of your hair every day, using products with sunscreen and heat protectors, this will give your hair a much healthier and healthier appearance.. According to experts from Vogue magazine, no hair shines as much as dark hair.

It may interest you: Mugler’s creative director bets on body diversity