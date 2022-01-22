perfect for weight loss, how it works

On January 2nd, the Japanese Kane Tanaka has blown out 119 candles and, currently, it is the oldest woman in the world. For her it is certainly not new, since she has had this status since 2019, when she was “only” 116 years old. Born in 1903, Kane is in good health, he spends her time doing crosswords, short walks and eats rice, fish and soup, as well as drinking plenty of water.

According to the World Health Organization, the Japanese are the longest-lived population in the world: life expectancy for women is 87 years, for men 80. Years lived, for the most part, in perfect health, at least the first 75. Expectations that Ms. Tanaka has far exceeded. But what is the reason that makes the Japanese so long-lived? The magic wand does not exist, much of it is due to genetics, but certainly lifestyle plays a fundamental role. Especially the food.

According to the World Health Organization, the Japanese are the longest-lived population in the world: life expectancy for women is 87 years, for men 80. Photo by Satoshi Hirayama from Pexels





The inhabitants of the Japanese island of Okinawa they know something, since their diet was taken as an example for fight aging. This diet, combined with physical activity and absence of stress, has allowed the populations that follow him to stay not only in shape and health but also to live a hundred years! The incidence of cardiovascular diseases, tumors and hypercholesterolemia is in fact reduced to a minimum.

Okinawan diet

The Okinawan diet is enough similar to the vegetarian dietprovides a abundant consumption of fish and small amounts of meat. Rather, it is a diet low in sugars and cereals, it has been calculated that the inhabitants of the island consume about 30% less sugar and 15% less cereals than the rest of Japan. At the base of the Okinawa diet, there is a calculation of the caloric index or the ratio of calories per gram of food. This calculation includes the key to a power that allows achieve a sense of satiety by remaining light. They are simply consumed large quantities of low calorie foodwhile the consumption of foods with a higher caloric index is limited.

The Okinawan diet is quite similar to the vegetarian diet, involving an abundant consumption of fish and small amounts of meat. youjeen-cho-unsplash

What to eat

The Okinawan diet has a strong link with the past, with the traditions of the island. The consumption of large quantities of vegetables yellow, orange and green, rich in antioxidants and nutrients preferably eaten raw and lightly cooked. The wok is the ideal tool for cooking vegetables with the technique of cooking at jumpwhich makes them crunchy and tasty without adding fat. Color fruits and vegetables yellow and orange they are a concentrate of carotenoids, substances that reduce inflammation and improve the immune system, therefore perfect for keeping the body in good health as we age. Green light a legumes, soybeans, miso, sweet potatoes and violets, seaweed including kombu, nori and hijiki. The fish, particularly seafood, it is generally consumed ¾ times a week. In addition towater consumed in large quantities, Okinawans drink during meals green tea and jasmine tea.

In addition to water, consumed in large quantities, Okinawans drink during meals green tea and jasmine tea. Courtesy Unsplash





Limitations

Although the Okinawan diet allows it, the consumption of meat (preferably pork) is expected in small quantities and on special occasions. The meats come cooked in broth, as this technique allows for further fat removal. The inhabitants usually prefer a plant-based diet. Also cereals are consumed in moderation, especially those with gluten as they could cause digestive problems, inflammation, allergies. Steamed brown rice and quinoa are preferred to others. THE dairy product they are minimally part of the diet and are eaten raw, as pasteurization causes them to lose useful substances. Good alternatives are coconut milk or almond milk.

In the Okinawan diet the coconut milk it is a valid alternative to the vaccine one. Photo by Tijana Drndarski from Pexels

Little and slowly

To limit the number of calories ingested the Okinawan diet follows the principles of “Hara Hachi Bun”a Confucian philosophy that recommends eating only until you are 80% full. Meals must be consumed slowly, in small portions and within a quiet atmosphere. To fully enjoy and appreciate what you eat is essential chew slowly focusing on food without distractions. Okinawans typically consume approx 1,200 calories per dayor, far fewer than the 2,000 of the mainland Japanese, but considering that the foods they put on the table are so rich in nutrients they can live longer even if on less. Traditionally the Japanese, who take into account not only what is consumed, but also the way in which production takes place, prefer fresh and seasonal food, to be served in small bowls and respecting a certain aesthetic rigor. According to Kaiseki, gourmet Japanese cuisineharmony must also be respected in the setting, no element must override the other.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io