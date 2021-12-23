“Perfect from the first wear” [FOTO]

Latest football Naples – New images pop up of the mask he allowed Victor Osimhen to return to training at high intensity without avoiding contrasts and physical contact on the pitch. To show them is the Ruggiero Orthopedics itself. The mask was designed by Engineer Roberta Antonia Ruggiero and built by Dr. Bruno Carrubba – Technical Director of Orthopedics Ruggiero, under the supervision of Prof. Giampaolo Tartaro and Prof. Raffaele Canonico.

This is the comment of Orthopedics via social media:

“We are really satisfied because right from the start it was perfect! Thanks to this mask, the player will be able to continue training and, once he has recovered, give his precious contribution to the team.”

The blue number 9 yesterday wore the protective mask in kevlar and carbon for the first time, which will allow him to intensify the pace in training and to be able to work together with his teammates. The Napoli striker has found his good humor and now he would like to run – as he does on the pitch – towards the definitive recovery: “If it depended on him – explains the orthopedic Roberto Ruggiero – Osimhen would already play today, but it seems a bit premature . Anyway, will the recovery times decide the Napoli health manager?

Here are the pictures: