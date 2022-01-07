Perfect laser cuts with Sculpfun S9: great for DIY, the engraver is on offer at an unbeatable price

The laser engraver Sculpfun S9 now on offer on TomTop at a decidedly competitive price. Adopts 5.5W laser beam modeling technology, combining a fixed focus lens with a sliding mechanism. In fact, you only have to slide the laser and tighten the screws for the focus, which makes this device very easy to use.

In these hours the price of 272.89, but only if you use our exclusive coupon: TFS9EU.

Structure entirely in metal allows the machine to run stably and improves engraving accuracy, with the frame also very durable over time. The assembly operation is completed in 10-20 minutes, according to the manual skills of the person carrying out it. The lid of the laser filters 98% of the ultraviolet light to the eyes, while an A4 size steel pad included in the package protects the support surface from damage that the laser can cause. Furthermore, on the sides, two rulers allow you to quickly measure the size of the objects to be engraved.

This device can affect aarea of ​​410×420 mm the following types of materials: Wood, Paper, Cardboard, Plastic, White, PCB, Aluminum Oxide, 304 Stainless Steel, Ceramic, Dark Stone, and Cut Wood, Acrylic, Cardboard, Fabric, Bamboo, Plastic Cardboard, KT Cardboard.

The machine compatible with various engraving software such as LaserGRBL, LightBurn, Benbox, GrblController, LiteFire, supports PWM mode engraving and works on Windows, Mac (LightBurn) with JPG, PNG, DXF, SVG, BMP and more. . Remember to use the coupon TFS9EU to access this price. To purchase click here.

Important: due to the high demand for products, the reported coupon codes may have expired at the time of use. The offers are as usual while stocks last.