perfect photocopy of Brad and Angelina

By mixing two of the most beautiful people in Hollywood, what could be achieved but perfection on earth? We are talking about the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the first natural daughter of the two, born in 2006 in Namibia. Today Shiloh Jolie Pitt is a wonderful teenager and she proved it in front of everyone by walking the red carpet for the presentation of Eternals together with his mother and brothers Maddox, Zahara, Pax, the twins Knox and Vivienne.

So, wearing mother Angelina Jolie’s clothes, Shiloh made the similarity even more evident. During the London premiere of Eternals, the Brangelina daughter sported a short version of the Dior dress (from the brand’s Fall Winter 2019 2020 collection) that her mother had worn in 2019 at a press conference in Los Angeles for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. On Shiloh the dress was tailored shortened above the knee, and she wore it with simple black ballet flats and silver hoop earrings.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the Eternals premiere – October 27, 2021 in London Karwai TangGetty Images

The change of look from the child Shiloh to today’s one could certainly not go unnoticed. In fact, Shiloh has always been considered an LGBTQ icon because from an early age she broke gender barriers, declaring herself gender variant. Quoting Dad Brad’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, since she started talking (so two and a half years old) Shiloh has always asked to be called John and to be able to wear short hair and dress with clothes that are usually found in the men’s department: overalls, trousers and sweatshirts over (and in a jacket and tie on the red carpet). Desires and inclinations fully indulged by Angelina and Brad who have always shown that they are able to give a damn about conventions.

As told by Angelina a Vanity Fair in 2010, at the time Shiloh “wants to be a boy, so we had to cut her hair, she likes to wear everything as a child, she feels like she is her male brothers”. So much so that, as told by the actress, Shiloh refused to take on the role of baby Aurora in Maleficent (role later played by little sister Vivienne ed) because “he would never, ever wear a dress”. Today Shiloh’s gender expression has changed, but she still remains the same wonderful “hysterically funny, one of the funniest and most playful people I’ve ever met”. Word of Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie Pitt on the Eternals red carpet at the 16th Rome Film Fest Franco OrigliaGetty Images

