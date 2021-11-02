perfect skin in the photo no makeup

Obviously we are well aware that Jennifer Aniston has a team of beauty experts worthy of a Hollywood star of his caliber, therefore boundless and omnipresent. And that, not having the slightest budget problem, he can treat himself the best facial treatments of this world. That said, see it without makeup, in the selfie no makeup hyper close posted on Instagram by her friend and makeup artist Gucci Westman, she still made us jump in the chair. TO 52 years old, ex Rachel Green of Friends, currently busy promoting her haircare brand LolaVie (and ready to fall in love again!), sports a rosy and smooth complexion, without showing any of the signs of aging that one would expect to see on the face of an over 50, see wrinkles, spots, sagging under the heading. What is certain is that by Jennifer Aniston, avowedly healthy and control freak, we should all learn the art of constancy: in nourishing ourselves in a balanced way, in cleanse and moisturize the skin, In the protect it from the sun’s rays. The hope is to reach 52 like her. Utopia? Maybe not.

Prevention is better than cure, skincare tips for pro-age skin

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Regardless of your age and even if you are still a long way off the turning point of 50, know that moving forward, slowing down aging before it presents its unwelcome bill, pays (and how). Like? With excellent skincare, first of all, and with regular facial appointments. Explains Elisa Pelucchi, skin specialist at Ceresio 7 in Milan, “in autumn-winter a peeling cycle is highly recommended, taking advantage of the presence of weaker sun rays. Thanks to exfoliation, at home and in the cabin, it is possible to prevent and counter problems of hyperpigmentation, post acne scarring and, in general, renew and smooth the skin, making it fresher, silky and radiant. During the cold months, therefore, green light to glycolic, salicylic and mandelic acids, in addition to retinol: they stimulate cell turnover with consequent tissue regeneration, reducing fine wrinkles and minimizing imperfections. On the professional facial side, we always start with a careful analysis of the skin to evaluate its state and understand its needs, proceeding with deep cleansing, exfoliating mask to remove the layer of dead cells, application of a personalized booster and, subsequently, the creation of a patchwork of masks, with a product suitable for every part of the face. The customization continues with a mix and match of serums (moisturizing, toning, illuminating), and then massaging with deep gestures one moisturizing and calming cream to restore the skin barrier following exfoliation. The ritual ends with an anti-fatigue eye contour and application of SPF protection if the facial is done during the hours of light. With such a routine, played in synergy between home and cabin, you can rest assured that your skin will retain an enviable state of grace for a long, long time. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

3 skincare products with pro age action

Hydro Plumping Serum Moisturizing and emollient on the skin, has a plumping effect Catrice

catrice US $ 110.00

Dermolatte Cleansing Milk With Sage And Chamomile Extracts, delicate and moisturizing for Sensitive Skin Saugella

amazon € 6.19

PreVent C and Ferulic Antioxidant Action Prevents the destruction of collagen Skinceuticals

amazon € 151.94

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io