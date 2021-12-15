perfect storm Milan, Pana ko

Second victory in a row for Olimpia Milano. Authoritative proof for Ettore Messina’s team that escapes in the third quarter with the plays of Hines and Chacho, closing the contest with Hall’s 12 points in the first 5 ‘of the fourth quarter.

75-54 the final.

FIRST FOURTH

Macon scores the first 9 points of the 13 team, Milan has 7 from Daniels. It is a start commanded by attacks that quickly subsides, before the final awakening of Panathinaikos with the bomb of Bochoridis. 15-19 after 10 ‘.

SECOND FOURTH

33-29 after 20 ‘, 18-10 for Milan in the fourth with an important defensive qualitative leap. Daniels always the best scorer at 9, rebounding 14-15 and 7 losses for the Greeks. It weighs only 2/9 from 3 for the men of Messina, 9 for Macon.

THIRD FOURTH

Milan starts with two Hines baskets (one with a foul), then Delaney invents the jumper of 40-29 at 7.22. Priftis timeout and partial 11-0, Delaney again for 42-29, Hall for 45-29 from the corner. The 16-0 run stops at Macon’s free throws who unlock the Greeks after almost 5 ‘of the second half (45-31 at 5.13). And here is Pana who with two triples (one from Evans) returns with a partial 8-0 at 45-37 forcing Messina to timeout at 3.46. So here’s the Chacho: triple and ball inside for Hines with a basket and a foul by Evans (51-37 at 2.48). Still Hines in the low post on Evans, but it is a spectacle of the Chacho stealing the ball and offering Hall the 57-40 at 51 ” with a pass behind his back. 57-42 after 30 ‘, 24-11 in the fourth.

FOURTH FOURTH

Milan starts off in a relaxed way, Pana returns to -10 with White, Hall places two jumpers, a triple, a support for the scoreboard, another triple: 12-9 in the first 5 ‘of the fourth, 12 by Devon Hall. At 2.47 a triple from Shields closes it (72-54 at 2.36).