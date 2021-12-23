Perfectly preserved baby dinosaur fossil found in China

An egg with a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo. It is the exceptional discovery made in southern China. The embryo was found fossilized in a position that was previously thought to be typical only of birds about to be born.

As the BBC reports, the embryo was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China, and researchers estimate it to be at least 66 million years old. It is believed to be a toothless theropod dinosaur, or “oviraptorosaurus”, and has been given the name “Baby Yingliang”. This is a bird-like dinosaur.

Baby Yingliang is 27 cm long, the egg instead measures 17 cm and is exhibited at the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum in China. Researchers believe the creature was preserved from a mudslide that buried the egg. It would have grown to two or three meters if it had become an adult and probably would have fed on plants. Researcher Dr Fion Waisum Ma said it is “the best dinosaur embryo ever found in history”. Even paleontologist Prof Steve Brusatte, who was part of the research team, wrote on Twitter that it is “one of the most incredible dinosaur fossils” he has ever seen.