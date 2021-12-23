Perfectly preserved baby dinosaur fossil found in China
An egg with a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo. It is the exceptional discovery made in southern China. The embryo was found fossilized in a position that was previously thought to be typical only of birds about to be born.
As the BBC reports, the embryo was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China, and researchers estimate it to be at least 66 million years old. It is believed to be a toothless theropod dinosaur, or “oviraptorosaurus”, and has been given the name “Baby Yingliang”. This is a bird-like dinosaur.
Baby Yingliang is 27 cm long, the egg instead measures 17 cm and is exhibited at the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum in China. Researchers believe the creature was preserved from a mudslide that buried the egg. It would have grown to two or three meters if it had become an adult and probably would have fed on plants. Researcher Dr Fion Waisum Ma said it is “the best dinosaur embryo ever found in history”. Even paleontologist Prof Steve Brusatte, who was part of the research team, wrote on Twitter that it is “one of the most incredible dinosaur fossils” he has ever seen.
It’s one of the most stunning dinosaur fossils I’ve ever seen. But it’s also important: it tells us that the ‘tucking postures’ of today’s birds – in which they curl their head under their arms and legs before hatching – first evolved in their dinosaur ancestors. pic.twitter.com/Oc1An63E4J
The embryo identikit was published in the iScience journal by an international team led by the University of Birmingham and the Chinese University of Geosciences in Beijing.
“Most of the dinosaur embryos are incomplete with the disjointed skeletons: we were very surprised to see this embryo perfectly preserved in its egg, in a posture similar to that of birds. It’s something that has never been seen in non-avian dinosaurs so far, ”comments Waisum Ma of the University of Birmingham.
The discovery allowed scientists to better understand the link between dinosaurs and modern birds. The fossil shows that the embryo was in a “huddled” position, called “tucking”, a typical behavior of birds just before hatching. According to Dr Ma, this indicates that such behavior in modern birds evolved and originated from their dinosaur ancestors.
Oviraptorosaurs (“egg-stealing lizards”), were feathered dinosaurs, which lived in present-day Asia and North America during the Late Cretaceous period, between 100 and 66 million years ago. The egg was first discovered in 2000, but had been archived without being studied at the time. It was only when construction work on the museum began and the old fossils were ordered that the researchers turned their attention to the egg, suspecting it contained an embryo.
The team today hopes to study Baby Yingliang in more detail using advanced scanning techniques to visualize the entire skeleton, including the skull bones, because part of the body is still covered in rock.