performance and luxury at the highest levels

Next spring BMW M GmbH will refine the profile of its luxury high-performance sports cars with profound changes aimed at the new design and optimized operation. BMW introduces its new M8 Competition Coupé, M8 Competition Convertible and M8 Competition Gran Coupé, offering customers luxury and performance at levels never seen before.

That’s not all, even the safe appearance is another peculiarity that characterizes the new M8 range. The new edition of the model will be available in three different body shops, and has been very successful thanks to the expansion of the range of exterior colors and the M alloy wheels. The M Shadow Line lights, available for the first time for luxury sports cars, offer further customization possibilities. The Merino / Alcantara leather interior in the exclusive Black / Sakhir Orange color lends a new unique character to the interior. In addition, the 12.3 ” touch display of the BMW iDrive operating system is easier for everyone to use.

BMW M in the luxury segment

The new BMW M8s reach the top of the model range of BMW M GmbH, which thus gains a strong presence in the luxury segment. Thanks to the new bodywork, each of the three top-of-the-range models conveys a different expression of the typical M performance in the luxury sports cars.

The most important common characteristics are:

driving and chassis technology, designed for an extremely thrilling driving experience;

the power supply that makes exceptional performance possible, given by a V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, with a power of 460 kW / 625 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Nm.

While driving the car, the driver has the opportunity to enjoy thrilling sporting maneuvers, such as sprinting from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.2 seconds (BMW M8 Competition Coupé and BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupé) or 3.3 seconds (BMW M8 Competition Cabrio). The chassis technology, developed thanks to the company’s racing know-how and adapted to each model, guarantees harmony between dynamism, agility and precision.

The sporty interior M

The cockpit of the new BMW M8 models perfectly integrate the typical cockpit design of the M sport models with modern luxury. The standard BMW Head-Up Display offers M-specific displays. The Set up button on the center console gives direct access to settings for the engine, shock absorber, steering, xDrive M and brake system.

Two versions of the specially created Set up M can be permanently stored together with your favorite settings for drive sound, gear shift setting, driving stability control and Auto Start / Stop function. They can then be called up by pressing one of the two M buttons on the steering wheel.

The sports seats M as standard they contribute to the intense driving experience in the high-performance sports car. The wraparound M Carbon seats (option) create an authentic racing feeling. With their frame-based design, visible carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) surfaces, integrated head restraints, openings in the backrests and side cheeks, and multi-point seat belt guides, combine the functionality of ride with comfort and luxurious workmanship. They are heated and also offer electric adjustment options, with illuminated “M8” lettering on the headrests.

On-board comfort and 12.3 ” display

The standard equipment also includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional: a 12.3-inch screen control display. The touch function of the large on-board monitor enables particularly fast, convenient and intuitive operation of numerous car functions.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional comprises the BMW Maps online navigation system and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The standard equipment with the Driving Assistant, the Parking Assistant with reversing assistant included, telephony with wireless charging and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System underline the exclusive character of the new BMW M8 models. We look forward to further news.