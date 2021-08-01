Performances in films most hated by actors

One of the things that the big stars of Hollywood they say more often is that they do not like to watch the movies in which they have starred or, better, do not appreciate their performance in films. Even when the works in which they took part were successful or if they are on the red carpets of the most Prestigious. At the end of the day, once you’re done shooting, seeing yourself on the screen can be a real blow to the heart even for the most experienced actors. Interpreters of great pro so-prominent as Johnny Depp, Reese Witherspoon and Adam Driver have admitted, in recent years, that they do not like some of the films in which they have starred. After all, like many other people, even the greats of cinema may not be Satisfied of their work. In this ranking, we have reported some of the performance more Hate By Actors in movies.

Titanic – Kate Winslet

the brilliance of the performance of the very young Kate Winslet in Titanic it is undeniable. Still, it’s no secret the actress’s idiosyncrasy for her presence in the film. In spite of an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, alongside Hollywood giants such as Helena Bonham Carter and Judi Dench, Kate Winslet hated the result of her portrait of Rose in Titanic. In 2012, on the occasion of the fifteenth anniversary of the film, it was re-projected in 3D and, at the time, Winslet had no qualms about stating that her performance could have been by far better.

The actress also reflected on the emphasis she assumed on the set, explaining that she could improve in that aspect as well. TheAmerican accent it’s one of the things Winslet hated most about her performance on Titanic, stating: “In every single scene, I wonder if I was really serious while doing that accent. I hope it has improved now, because it was horrible at the time. I really suffered watching my performances, but Titanic is the only film that made me want to shoot it all over again”.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – Daniel Radcliffe

Not even taking part in one of the cinematographic operations of most successful in the history of the big screen can stop the critical spirit of an actor. I am proof of this Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint who, although they have extraordinary memories of their experience on the sets of the films of Harry Potter, they are not convinced of their every performance within the films. Among the performances in the films most hated by the actors, that of Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

During an interview in 2014, Radcliffe reflected on the fact that he had started, from a young age, with a particularly project ambitious and, therefore, of complicated realization. Thinking back to his performances in the eight films of the saga, the interpreter revealed that, for him, it was difficult to see the Half-Blood Prince again because, according to him, it had not been enough convincing in acting. Thinking of a positive peak, however, Radcliffe explained that he particularly liked in The Order of the Phoenix.

Transformers – Megan Fox

Beyond his extraordinary success, the Transformers film saga directed by Michael Bay is certainly not known to the public for the interpretative skills of the actors who took part in it. Even the most die-hard fans of the franchise agree that the performers involved could have done better. To further support the criticism, the actors themselves and, in particular, Megan Fox. The actress took part in the first two films of the series, the first in 2007 and Revenge of the Fallen of 2009.

Reflecting on her time on set, Fox did not think twice about claiming that she had been terrible in the first film and not to be absolutely fair of his performance. Thinking back to Revenge of the Fallen, then, Megan Fox had the opportunity to reveal that, working with Michael Bay, means passing the acting skills in the background; leaving room for exaggerated explosions and effect euphemisms of sorts.

Uncharted – Tom Holland

This one by Tom Holland, could not fail to be included in our ranking of performances in the films most hated by actors. The young British star, in fact, had no hesitation in expressing disappointment against his acting in Uncharted, despite the film has not yet come out. This is a really self-critical case extreme, thinking about the wickedness of Holland’s words that could, almost certainly, influence the opinion of the public and critics. After all, the last thing to do when promoting a movie is just speak ill of it. Be that as it may, during a recent interview, Tom Holland went so far as to call his Nathan Drake a real mistake.

To tell the truth, Holland analyzed his performance explaining that the real mistake in Uncharted was in focusing on thesweetening of a character who, in reality, should be tormented and destroyed. In particular, Holland stated the following: “As soon as you start to worry about your appearance in a scene, the interpretation becomes something different from stepping into one part and becoming one with the character. I think there are elements to my performance in Uncharted where instead of focusing on Drake’s emotions, I focused on his physical appearance and desire to look good in front of the camera. That was a mistake I do not want to make again.“.