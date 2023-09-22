Performing Arts Nominees: ‘Bruno’, ‘The Perfume of Time’ or ‘Boreal’

by

Performing Arts Nominees: ‘Bruno’, ‘The Perfume of Time’ or ‘Boreal’

‘Bruno’, ‘The Perfume of Time’ and ‘Boreal’ are among the nominees for the Culture Ministry’s performing arts awards. The candidates in the category of Best Theater Show are: ‘Bruno, the musical that changed everything’ by Off Teatro; ‘The Perfume of Time’, by Arden Productions; and ‘The Ugliest Woman in the World’, by La Penultima Teatre and Dassa Productions.

Regarding Best Dance Show, the nominees are: ‘No es Amor’ by Colectivo Sin Par; ‘Corps Seul’, by Christine Clox Danza, and ‘Meohadim’, by Compagnia Jacob Gómez. Among the best children’s shows are: ‘BUH!’, by Théâtre de l’Abast and La Faim Productions; ‘Chroma, A Drowned Story’, by L’Horta Teatre, and ‘Boreal’, by The Political Family. For Best Street Art Show, the following have been nominated: ‘Bobas’, by Compañia Jimena Cavalletti; ‘Jupiter + Jaguar’, by EYAS Dance Project, and ‘Tropico’, by Compañia di Danza Maroch.

The nominees for Best Circus Show are: ‘Ambulante’ by La Faim Productions; ‘REM’ by La Trocola Cirque, and ‘Charles de Azzucarillo’ by Las Coutures.

Nominated for Best Stage Direction: Tony Agustí, for ‘Insomnio’. summer nights’; Chema Cardena, for ‘Perfume of Time’; Isabel Martí and Manuel Valls, for ‘the ugliest woman in the world’. The nomination for Best Choreographic Direction went to Christine Klocks for ‘Corpse Seoul’; Meritaxel Barbera and Inma Garcia for ‘Judith’, and Sol Pico for ‘Titans’.

The best actress nominees are: Arantxa Pastor, for ‘Australian Diaspora’; Laura Romero, for ‘Insomnia’. Summer Nights’ and Begona Tena for ‘Viva’; Juan Carlos Garces for ‘The Perfume of Time’ for Best Actor; Manolo Maestro for ‘La Tempesta’ and Tony Miso for ‘Las Duenas’.

dancers

Julia Cambra for ‘Judith’; Christine Clox for ‘Corps Seul’ and Paula Montoya for ‘Jupiter + Jaguar’ are nominated for Best Dancer, while Carlos Peñalvar is nominated for Best Dancer for ‘Partita No. 2 in D minor by JS Bach’ Has been done; Seth Buckley, for ‘Jupiter + Jaguar’ and Edu Migro, for ‘Nardo’.

The nominees for Best Circus Performer are Elena Donzel, for ‘Charles de Azzucarillo’; Andrea Pérez, for ‘REM’, and Anna Legrand, for ‘LALAM’.

The nominations for Best Text are: Mafalda Bellido, for ‘Los que comen tierra’; Chema Cardena, for ‘The Perfume of Time’ and Begoña Tena, for ‘Viva’. Competition for Best Edition, Translation or Adaptation: Iñaki Moral, for ‘Corriola’; Borja López Collado, for ‘After Sun’, and Julie Disala, for ‘El Moble’.

The nominees for Best Musical Composition are: Anna Sanahuja and Roky Albero for ‘Prélude à la lentitude’; Victor Lucas, for ‘Bruno, the Music That Changed Everything’, and David Barbera (Caldo), for ‘Judith’.

As for best lighting, the nominees are: Mireia Parreño for ‘Os Migratories’; Mark Gonzalo, Mikel Lope and Ramon Jimenez for ‘La Tempesta’, and David Orrico for ‘Judith’.

The nominees for best set design are: Eduardo Moreno for ‘La Tempesta’;

Txema Rico, ‘BUH!’ For and Blanca Anon, for ‘Las Duenas’.

Finally, they aspire to the award for best costumes: Maria Paquette, for ‘La Caravan de les Flores’; Maria Almudevar, for ‘Bruno, the Musical That Changed Everything’, and Estudio Savage, for ‘Judith’.

(TagstoTranslate)Bruno(T)Perfume(T)Weather(T)O(T)Boreal(T)Culture(T)Performing Arts(T)Jupiter(T)Jaguar(T)Theatre

Source link

Leave a Comment