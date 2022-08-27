Performing physical activity of resistance helps combat hot flashes

Night flashes are one of the main discomforts that appear during menopause, this condition is usually treated by hormonal therapies.

Performing physical activity of resistance -lifting weights- helps to combat the nocturnal hot flashes that occur during menopause. Photo: Shutterstock

Carrying out physical activity with resistance -lifting weights- helps combat night-time hot flashes that occur during menopause; this is stated in a recent study by the University of Linkoping, in Sweden.

Nighttime hot flashes are one of the main discomforts that appear during menopause, this condition is usually treated by hormonal therapies. However, a group of researchers decided to analyze the effectiveness of exercise in women with this condition.

During the study, 45-minute exercise sessions were performed on resistance machines, lifting light weights, and using one’s own body weight. This activity was carried out three times a week for 15 weeks. After this period, the researchers were able to establish that there was a notable reduction in hot flashes in the group.

The recommendation of physical activity for women in the menopause is to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day. In this way, the bones are strengthened and the risk of developing some diseases is reduced.



Other habits to combat hot flashes during menopause

Hydration

Staying hydrated is vital to fighting hot flashes, so you should drink at least two liters of water a day. You can take a bottle with you to be consuming during the day, while you carry out your daily activities.

Balance diet

The consumption of foods such as legumes (chickpeas, lentils, beans), dairy products, fruits and vegetables; help protect your health from multiple diseases that can develop during or after menopause; like osteoporosis.

Reduce the consumption of alcohol and tobacco

One of the main recommendations is to avoid the consumption of alcohol and cigarettes, because they considerably increase the hot flashes that occur in the stage of menopause. In addition, it has been shown that alcohol in the menopause It can be lethal, as it could influence the development of some types of cancer and liver problems.

