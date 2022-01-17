Perfumes and giant screens: here is the rally of the French left

They called it an “immersive” encounter. This is the adjective to define the speech with which Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the French radical left, presented himself before his supporters in Nantes. The leader of La France Insoumise has decided to restart from a meeting made up of new technologies and olfactory sensations, very high resolution images and emotions. A show that appears very different from the “orthodoxy” of a certain post-communist left which theoretically points to serious social and economic battles. Especially since, as Stefano Montefiori de The Corriere della Sera, the costs have made someone turn up their noses: 300 thousand euros. A much higher figure than usual and which, used to surprise about 4 thousand militants, appears excessive. If only because some observers have raised the problem of how to make this mix of visions from space and bergamot scents of the French countryside – among other things while everyone necessarily wore FFP2 masks – coincide with the workhorses of Mélenchon’s left: from the minimum wage to taxes.

In short, perfumes and very high definition televisions have certainly achieved their purpose: to surprise. But without the relaunch of a united left and the most combative trade unions, this futuristic “olfactory and immersive encounter” risks being interpreted more as something exaggerated and little in line with the political challenge that awaits La France Insoumise. A challenge that concerns not only the future of the French left, but France itself in general.

In fact, the elections are upon us. And if it is true that it is not the first time that Mélenchon has launched into this kind of spectacular political meetings – the last was with holograms – it is equally true that for him and his party the hour of truth is approaching. The electoral campaign has begun and the left, atomized into different parties that swear they have nothing to do with each other, is approaching a sensational debacle. President Emmauel Macron he looks confident to take the lead in the first round, while behind him, in a head-to-head challenge, Marine Le Pen and Valerie Pecresse clash. “ We had to impress and that’s what we’re doing! “shouted Mélenchon in his multisensory meeting. But the issue does not necessarily turn into votes and for now the surveys they are clear.

The latest survey published by the newspaper Les Echos and created by Opinion Way-Kea Partners confirms a result of around 10% for the leader of France Insoumise. And for the other left-wing parties, things are certainly not better: the socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo risks not even reaching 4%, almost on a par with the communist Fabien Roussel. Not even the new candidate Christiane Taubira, former minister, seems to arouse enthusiasm. In essence, all the parties to Macron’s left reach the share of votes that the president alone with his movement takes. While Gaullists and Rassemblent National duel around 18 percent, with Eric Zemmour falling behind at 11.