Perhaps we know who betrayed Anne Frank’s family

The circumstances that led to the arrest of the family of the young German Jewess Anne Frank in Amsterdam in 1944 have for decades been the focus of various investigations and even conflicting theories. According to the most widespread hypotheses, she, her parents and her sister were arrested thanks to a tip from someone, but so far the investigations had not led to a certain solution. Now a group of investigators led by a former FBI agent believe they have a better idea of ​​the person who may have reported the girl’s family, known for her famous Diary: he was probably a notary of the Dutch Jewish community.

The new investigations were launched in 2016 and have been recounted in the book Who betrayed Anne Frank (The Betrayal of Anne Frank), written by Rosemary Sullivan and based on the research of American detective Vince Pankoke.

Anne Frank’s family had left Germany in the 1930s to escape the Nazis, but things got worse starting in 1940, when the Germans invaded the Netherlands. From 1942, Anna hid for about two years in a shelter of a house just outside the center of Amsterdam with her father Otto, her mother Edith and her sister Margot, and in this period she wrote her famous diary, which has become a famous testimony of the horrors of the Nazi regime. After her arrest on 4 August 1944, she was first transported to the Westerbork transit camp, then to the Auschwitz extermination camp and finally to Bergen-Belsen, where she died in February 1945, probably due to typhus. .

The father, who was taken directly to Auschwitz, was the only one to survive, never seeing his wife and daughters again: he had Anna’s diary published in 1947, determined to figure out who might have reported his family, and died in 1980.

In 1947 and 1963 there had already been two investigations into the possible “betrayal” of the Frank family, but they had not led anywhere. For the past six years Pankoke’s group has employed the techniques used in modern investigations to analyze the modus operandi of the Nazis and verify hundreds of testimonies and documents, with the aim of reopening a famous case that was still unsolved after more than 75 years.

According to investigators, people who denounced Jews to the Nazis were doing so out of anti-Semitism, in exchange for money, or to exploit it for their own benefit. Gradually, the suspicions about who might have denounced the Franks focused not on the people who lived in the houses near the one they were hiding in, nor on those who worked with Otto, but on the members of the Jewish councils (Judenrat), that is, the organizations imposed by the Nazis which were intended to facilitate the application of new laws against Jews, in particular by exploiting the influence of their most prominent members, including rabbis and elders.

According to investigators’ reconstructions, the person who had given the Nazis a list of the addresses of the hiding places of various Jewish families, including that of Anne Frank, was Arnold van den Bergh, a Dutch Jewish notary who was a very influential member of one of these tips.

– Read also: The secret pages in Anne Frank’s diary

Van den Bergh worked as a notary in the art world and among other things had followed the buying and selling of many works of art forcibly acquired by illustrious Nazis such as Hermann Göring, founder and commander of the Luftwaffe, the air force of Nazi Germany. Investigators found that van den Bergh initially managed to identify himself as a non-Jewish person, but had to reveal his identity following a dispute over a business matter. However, when the Jewish councils were dissolved at the end of 1943, neither he nor his closest family members were sent to the death camps, unlike the other Jews. Nazis, or in any case that he had exploited the fact that he had reported some Jewish families as a sort of insurance for his own family.

His name had also been mentioned in the investigations of 1963, but at the time the police had not investigated further.

One of the main reasons investigators focused their suspicions on van den Bergh is that many years after the end of World War II Otto Frank revealed to a reporter that he believed his family had been betrayed by someone inside the Jewish community. He had supported him in particular because of an anonymous message he had received, in which his name was not expressly indicated but it was said that his family had been betrayed by Arnold van den Bergh.

The message received by Otto Frank was delivered to the investigators by the son of the detective who had been following the investigation at the time and corresponds with other reports in the Dutch national archive, according to which a person linked to the Jewish councils had handed over to the Nazis the addresses of several hidden Jewish families.

Furthermore, according to the new investigations, during a conference in the 1990s, one of the people who had helped the Frank family to take refuge had let it slip that the person who had betrayed them had died before 1960: van der Bergh died in 1950.

For the moment there is no evidence that van der Bergh knew who was hiding in the houses at the addresses he had provided to the Nazis and it is not clear why he had not been investigated further despite the anonymous message being among the documents collected. previously by investigators. Anne Frank House, the Dutch foundation that has managed the museum dedicated to Anne Frank in Amsterdam since 1957, said it had no further evidence confirming van der Bergh’s responsibilities or exempting him from the affair. The Swiss Anne Frank Fonds Foundation, which was established by Otto Frank in 1963 and manages the rights of Diary of Anne Frank, he said he will not comment on the new hypotheses until he sees the full investigation results.

– Read also: Anne Frank’s family tried to escape to the United States