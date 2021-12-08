“Perin and Rugani are playing. Kean is to be evaluated”

TURIN – “Perin, Rugani, Alex Sandro and Rabiot will play tomorrow. Tomorrow morning I will evaluate the others. Kean took a blow to the ankle and I have to evaluate, I hope I can give De Sciglio some minutes. Someone will rest, but it is a game to be won absolutely, to prepare ourselves as best as possible for Venice“. The Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match against Malmoe, the last match of the season of the Champions League group stage.

Cheerful on Kulusevski, Arthur, Dybala, Bonucci and the youngsters of the U23 “Kulusevski he was operated on this morning, everything went well and will be available for next Monday. Sell ​​it in January? I am not talking about the market, sorry that it is not available but we had to intervene otherwise things would have worsened forward. We have decided to stop it and it will be available from next week. The youth of the Under 23? They will come with me De Winter and Miretti, that they deserve some time, that they are doing well, and we hope to get them in. Soulé instead he has been in Italy for only a year and a half and cannot play in the Champions League. Arthur can play, as well as Dybala, who has been out and about right now and needs to play. Also Bonucci he’s fine: the defenders are fine as the whole team. Tomorrow it can be the match“.

Allegri and the favorites for the Champions League “Liverpool, Bayern, City and PSG are the four favorites. These teams have something more at the moment than the others, without forgetting Real Madrid as well. Tomorrow it will snow, but it’s not like bombs are thrown at us … We will also play in the snow. The important thing is to play well and win, otherwise we run the same and we face injuries. Tomorrow must be a good match, a good evening and a good victory will have to arrive“.

Allegri: “With the 4-2-3-1 we are more orderly” “With the 4-2-3-1 we are more orderly. We divide better for the field. It is not certain that we will continue like this, it depends on the availability of the players. Tomorrow we have no external role, we must make a virtue of necessity. We will see tomorrow then from Thursday we will think about the last of the championship. When you win, you are better off, we train better, we are more serene. We play and train to win games. And when we win the games, it gives you peace of mind in the continuation of the work. Is the most important thing“.

Allegri on the Scudetto: “We hope that those in front of us are wrong” “Let’s take it one step at a time. We are late in the championship, the top 4 are traveling at an impressive average. We will have to try to make other victories, they would give self-esteem. And then let’s see. Now we are behind. We have to win as many games as possible, hoping that those in front can make mistakes. At the moment they are not wrong. I don’t know if we can do better, I know for sure that we have to create the conditions to do better. You have to arrive with everyone available. Let’s finish this round, we’ll think about the championship for a couple of months and we’ll dive back into the Champions League. We will see who touches us and then we will play. Apart from Bayern, City and Liverpool, the three candidates with Real and Psg to win, are the first in the standings. Then it takes luck. Maybe you arrive first and take the PSG. There are too many combinations. The important thing is to have passed the turn, then we’ll see“.