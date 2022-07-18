Perinatal Medicine: the protection of the magic of life, before and after birth

It is a real honor for me to have been invited to participate in the Special Edition for the 50th Anniversary of the Journal of Perinatal Medicine, official magazine of the World Association of Perinatal Medicine, to tell my story related to this important area of ​​Medicine.

Remembering her allowed me to relive how it impacted my work as a neonatologist, the crucial importance of constantly thinking about advances in prenatal development and postnatal experiences of the newborn that is in our care, and how the parents live that moment.

Thus we can produce assistance with high technology, but at the same time consider advances in prenatal life.

Premature baby care

Possibly no other area of ​​medicine has made as dramatic progress in reducing mortality and morbidity as the care of infants. In recent years, remarkable advances in the caring for pregnant women and their babies have led to increased child survival. However, advances in neonatal care need to be accompanied by mechanisms that help us deliver SAFE care to these highly vulnerable populations.

I have frequently asked myself, starting from when neonatologists and pediatricians we care in an integral way for the well-being of the baby, the mother and her family?

I think any time is a good time to start. I also believe that the choice of this moment begins to have true meaning when it comes from deep within us; when we are convinced that what we are doing is important for the child and his mother.

We should develop a philosophy of listening to our patients; not only order actions but share, not only direct and impose, cry when you have to cry, without shame and always with the utmost respect for the patient. Certainly the feelings and emotions guide human behavior.

Technology may have its limitations, but not our feelings, not our desire to help or listen. We should begin to realize that even the little things sometimes described as trivial in academic medicine (like sitting down to listen to a patient) are just as vital to that patient’s health as using an advanced piece of technology.

The Beginning of Life – The Miracle of Being Born

“If anyone wants to know the meaning of the word love, ask a mother.” I copied this message because I firmly believe in the truth that it contains. I have deep respect and admiration for all mothers. Every interview I have with a mother enriches me as a person and as a doctor. I see single mothers, especially in their first pregnancies, confused, sometimes alone and facing the great responsibility of giving life and helping the growth and maturation of their babies.

I believe that it is time to rediscover the most wonderful work of art that I have ever dreamed of – another human being – and rediscover from the very moment of conception, as Perinatal Medicine helps us to emphasize.

We must try to make everyone aware of this miracle and help mothers to appreciate their wonderful work and talk to them by translating into their language the progress of prenatal and postnatal mother-child growth and the development of interaction between them.

Communicate meaningfully and easily using language that dissolves barriersso that a spontaneous dialogue of two occurs.

At the Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Salvador, I have been organizing meetings with parents for many years, which I called the “An Invitation to Life” Program, whose main objectives are:

Offer information about current medical research, which has been translated into a language they understand. Encourage the expression of feelings, emotions and desires.

In other words, these encounters take place between emotionally motivated people (parents and children) and the support group (the medical team) in an environment where the physical and emotional needs of the child are synchronized with those of the parents. The meetings were divided into 3 basic modules. We gave each module a title:

Module I: A Wonderful Adventure

Developing this idea, I asked the mothers to accompany us on an imaginary journey, which would take us through the wonderful moments that a baby goes through from its First days of its creation.

When we refer to ovulation, we saw it as a true explosion, but the great paradox is that this explosion does not produce destruction, quite the contrary, this explosion produces life.

After ovulation, we continue the journey through the incredible and spectacular transformation from a single cell, to 60 million cells, which will constitute the future baby.

and we showed the features and capabilities of her child in the womb.

We make special mention of the fact that the baby in the womb is capable of retain and remember all your experience.

Module II: The Amazing- Incredible Newborn

In this phase we introduce the newborn giving a detailed description of their physical, sensory and communication skills. We emphasize the fact that the baby speaks. He speaks with all his senses, but mothers have to learn to see them and be aware of these signs.

The main objective of this module was to demonstrate that the newborn is not an object, it is a person. He is an individual who He has already shared months of his life with his mother in the womb and remembers his intrauterine experience.

Module III: The Individualized Development of each Child

The most important interventions to reinforce positive results must be those that not only have direct effects in the moment, but continue to have an impact even after discharge from the institution where they were born. The stimulation of the interaction between a mother and her childand the mother-child bond in the early stages of life have long-term effects.

At the Universidad del Salvador, Buenos Aires, Argentina, I developed this special Preventive Medicine Program called “An Invitation to Life”, based on educating future parents. This program provides families and professionals of the child health care with a summary of recent advances in science, how to see the world from the eyes of the child, and how childhood memories remain and could decrease or increase stress levels.

Perinatology has the incredible opportunity to participate in the dream of a new beginning together with the parents of babies no matter how small they are, accompanying families to find a new perspective on their livesincrease your self-esteem and have faith in your own strength.

Prof. Dr. Jorge César Martínez. Dean Emeritus Faculty of Medicine, University of Salvador.