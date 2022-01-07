PERINETTI, Piatek struggles to play as a team but …

Giorgio Perinetti, sporting director who brought Piatek to Genoa, spoke of Fiorentina’s latest signing as follows: “It was the intention of President Preziosi to bring him to Italy. Then he immediately saw himself in the summer with Ballardini who had a great ability to achieve, already at the beginning of the championship he confirmed his qualities after scoring four goals against Lecce. If brought into the box he can give a lot “.

Can that Piatek come back?

“If you ask him to participate a lot in the game, he struggles, then I don’t know if he has improved in the Bundesliga. But he prefers to be a striker, Italian will have to improve this aspect.”

How do you explain the drop in AC Milan and Germany?

“I said that when he was top scorer and Juric arrived who wanted a striker to play with the team. He suffers a little bit that situation when he has to play maneuvering. In the box he is very very dangerous.”

Would you resell it?

“Absolutely yes: it was a real capital gain of 31 million. I’d always resell it.”

What role do you foresee for him?

“It is necessary to certify at what stage of its growth. It is also important that Italian will be able to improve it further”.

Possible a Piatek-Kouame couple in the future?

“I think they were Genoa’s most prolific duo, because Piatek used Kouame’s assists.”