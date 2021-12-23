Perini Navi sold at auction for 80 million euros: this is who bought it

The new owners acknowledge the compendium of the shipyards of Viareggio and La Spezia, the real estate compendium in Pisa, a ship under construction, the trademarks and patents and the stake in Perini Navi USA

VIAREGGIO. The tender for the purchase of Perini Navi goes through. The winner was The Italian Sea Group which, through its subsidiary New Sail, won the auction of the Court of Lucca for the Perini bankruptcy at a total price of 80 million euros. The shipbuilding group thus acquires the compendium of the shipyards of Viareggio and La Spezia of Perini Navi, the real estate compendium in Pisa, a ship under construction, the trademarks and patents and the shareholding in Perini Navi USA.

The Italian Sea Group (Tisg) finances the transaction with the cash, reinvesting a significant portion of the proceeds collected on the occasion of the listing last June as well as through bank credit lines. “I am extremely proud of this operation – he comments Giovanni Costantino, founder and CEO of Tisg – .We wanted to go further with the investment, but we arrived at the auction with the absolute determination of wanting to acquire all the assets according to our now consolidated expertise and new contracts, in particular in the segment of large sailing yachts “.

Costantino adds that the new production spaces will allow us to expand orders for the future “in a very dynamic segment, as evidenced by the two recent orders for sailing yachts signed in December. We are therefore confident that we have made the right choice, driven by an incoming order that exceeded forecasts by 50% “.