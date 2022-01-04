Perisic further away from Inter. Figures, meetings and wishes of the parties: there is pessimism about the renewal

Simone Inzaghi expressly asked that, in addition to Brozovic, the contract of the other Croatian be renewed, on which, however, theInter it has less room for maneuver. for Ivan Perisicin fact, for the moment there is not the same availability that Inter has found in Lautaro, Barella, Dimarco and even in Brozovic himself. In this case, the prevailing sentiment is pessimism and no meeting is expected any time soon.

The state of the art. Perisic – reiterates The Gazzetta dello Sport – today he earns 5 million net and asks for a three-year renewal at higher figures, around 6, while Inter, at least now, can get to offer a four-year two-year, trying to save something on the current salary. The distance has not been closed also because a much more substantial renunciation on the part of Ivan is required than the one that compatriot Brozo is about to do.

No meeting soon. The parties will not be in front of a table before February and until then everyone will play his game. Perisic will wait for offers from the Bundesliga, valid both from an economic and a technical point of view. The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, will take precautions by exploring the away market again, but they are also convinced that few other clubs could give the player an attractive package like theirs.