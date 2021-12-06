Perisic, there is a feeling with Dumfries. And dedicates a message to him on social media
The Croatian seems to have welcomed the Dutch player under his wing: on the pitch he gives him advice and rejoices with him for the goal scored in Rome
After the mistake with Juventus, his teammates adopted him in practice. D’Ambrosio encouraged him by dedicating him a goal e Perisic always gives him a lot of time. The last time, in the match against Spezia, the Croatian was seen explaining to Dumfriesexactly what he had to do and hadn’t done. A normal thing. But Perisic was gesticulating and looking very passionate as he spoke to Dutch of Inter. He had embraced him almost tenderly for so much attention. The two seem very close.
Here because Ivan in his posts on social media, the day after the victory over Roma, he posted a photo of the exultation together with the third goal. The one who scored his own Denzel, on assist by Sticks. “First goal” in the Nerazzurri shirt, Perisic reminded him. One thing to rejoice in together: “I’m happy for you,” added the left fielder. A message of affection towards the player who plays on the opposite side. And, when they play together, try to mirror them.
