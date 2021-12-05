Perisic, there is a feeling with Dumfries. And dedicates a message to him on social media

After the mistake with Juventus, his teammates adopted him in practice. D’Ambrosio encouraged him by dedicating him a goal e Perisic always gives him a lot of time. The last time, in the match against Spezia, the Croatian was seen explaining to Dumfriesexactly what he had to do and hadn’t done. A normal thing. But Perisic was gesticulating and looking very passionate as he spoke to Dutch of Inter. He had embraced him almost tenderly for so much attention. The two seem very close.