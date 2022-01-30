Perisic, this is how the future at Inter changes after the arrival of Gosens | First page

Inter have chosen Robin Gosens as the left winger of the future. The 27-year-old German has signed a contract for the next four and a half years, at € 2.5m per season. In short, he is the player that the Nerazzurri club has chosen for the left-handed lane. A shot that allows you to look at Ivan Perisic’s future with more serenitywhich hangs in the balance.

EXPIRING – Yes, because the contract of the Croatian, who will turn 33 on February 2nd, expires on June 30th. In short, there are only a few months left, and the player could already make an agreement with another team to move to next season. In reality the situation is still open, very open. Perisic currently earns 5 million net a year: Inter will not propose any renewals at these figures. She has been letting the Croatian entourage know about it for weeks, who are in fact looking around.

THE LAST – Perisic would like to sign one last important contract. So he is waiting for proposals from abroad, but at the moment they have not yet arrived. Inter observes, they are in no hurry. After the end of the winter transfer market, he will formalize some renewals, including that of Brozovic. We will also discuss Perisic again, but with the serenity that having Gosens in the team brings. And the player, should he not receive better financial offers, could in the end remain in the Nerazzurri. Situation in the making, the future of Perisic is still to be written.