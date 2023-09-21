Permission to Fall in Love in Spring: Nine Romance Novels for the Season of Love (And One Is Free)

A selection of books to read in the spring.

with the advent of springNature awakens from its hibernation and this time of year is ideal for our hearts to awaken to its charms as well. romantic novel, Stories of love, passion and unexpected meetings flourish in this season. In this selection we present some of the most captivating romance novels to enjoy the spirit of spring. “A great part of the joy of loving lies in the pilgrimage, not in the final destination,” knew how to say Jane Austen And the same thing happens with reading also.

Romance novels have been an inexhaustible source of inspiration and comfort for readers of all ages and tastes. As the acclaimed author said julia quinn, “Love is the best story ever told.” And what better time than spring to embark on that journey of love through the pages of a book.

Here, some titles to celebrate the season of love:

“Of Love and Shadow” by Isabel Allende.

Allende wrote of love and shadowHis second novel, during exile In Venezuela. The book tells the love story between Irene Beltrán and Francisco Leal and is a passionate plea in favor of belief in freedom and human dignity.

After the huge success of house of spirits And published in 1984, this novel revolves around love and hate, events develop as if they are two possible paths that fight to be above each other. Ultimately, love succeeds in winning over faith in freedom and human dignity. The beginning of a love, a feeling of patriotism even in exile.

In the author’s own words, “It is The story of a woman and a man who loved each other completely, thus saving himself an indecent story. I have kept it in my memory, taking care of it so that time does not spoil it, and only now can I finally tell it. I will do this for him and for others who have entrusted their lives to me so that the wind does not wipe them out.” of love and shadow It became a huge success and ten years after its publication it was brought to the big screen by American filmmaker betty kaplanwith antonio banderas And jennifer connelly As a hero.

“Anne and Gonica”, “Gonzalo’s Spaghetti” and “Lagrimas de Violeta”, three small and special books by Viviana Rivero.

Three stories of love, desire and freedom. This is what the author from Córdoba has proposed. Viviana Rivero While writing these three short stories, which are read exclusively on bajalibros.com. Faithful to its narrative universe, the three books explore love, secrets of the past, wounds, confusion and taste and, in some, characters already known to their readers. tears of violet, Anne and Gonica And Gonzalo’s Spaghetti They tell stories of immense happiness despite the obstacles.

These, then, are three unpublished and exclusive texts from the Bajalibros Digital Store, written by one of the greatest references of Romantic literature. At the same time, tears of violet Involved He By-product From one of his best-selling novels: and they left, In Anne and GonicaTakes Rivero’s characters what is not said To tell a special love story. and in Gonzalo’s Spaghetti Create a fable about the wish. Small doses of a great writer who makes her readers fall in love.

“Silk” by Alessandro Baricco.

In silk, by the famous Italian writer Alessandro Baricco, weaves a captivating love story that transcends the barriers of time and distance. First published in 1996, this literary masterpiece has won hearts around the world with its delicate and evocative prose that sheds light on the depth of human emotions, becoming a classic of love, humility and literary beauty.

conspiracy of silk It focuses on Hervé Joncour, a 19th-century French silk merchant who travels to Japan in search of silkworm eggs to revive the silk industry in his country. During his travels, Joncour meets a mysterious young Japanese woman named Hara Kei. A love story begins between the two that will continue for years. There are barriers to verbal communication, so the connection between them is made through gestures, looks and actions.

As Joncour repeatedly returns to Japan in search of silk, his love for Hara Kei becomes a deep obsession, driving him to perform extraordinary acts, while also confronting him with a deep internal conflict. Does matter. A poetic, unforgettable work of timeless beauty.

“Noah’s Notebook” by Nicholas Sparks.

Published in 1996, noah’s notebookfrom the author best seller Nicholas Sparks, It soon became one of the best-selling romance novels and one of the most important in the genre. Located in North Carolina after second World Warthe novel is an ode true love How else Passion It can be eternal and permanent. The film adaptation also became a blockbuster box office success, adding to the book’s bestseller lists. diary of a passionStarring Ryan Gosling And Rachel Mcadams and directed by Nick Cassavetes,

In this book, The American tells the story of Noah Calhoun, who, having served in the war, returns to America haunted by the girl he lost years earlier. That girl is Ellie Nelson, a beautiful high society diva who is about to marry a wealthy lawyer, but she can’t get the boy who stole her heart out of her mind long ago. The story of love is so enduring and deep that it can turn tragedy into triumph, and may even have the power to create miracles.

noah’s notebook This is the story of a deep, intense and enduring love, which can transform pain and tragedy into hope, triumph and even miracle. The novel is impressive because it contains key elements that hook you from the first page: war, Alzheimer’s, teenage love and emotions. A book about love that endures, resists, and triumphs.

The “Heartstopper” Saga by Alice Osman.

First published on the social network Tumblr in 2016, heart rate enhancer it’s a comedy The pivot of the story is the love that arises between Charlie and Nick, two high school students who, after sitting on the same bench, discover not only their affinity but also new feelings. The story was so successful that a graphic novel was published. Adaptations also added to the millions of copies sold Netflixis preparing to present to the public the third season of the acclaimed series, starring Joe kit connor And Joe Locke,

This saga, told in code lgbt+, describes the romance and adventures of teenagers who, for example, discover that they can be free with their sexuality and that their parents, shunned by prejudice, feel proud. A character transitions and decides to become a woman, everyone takes care of the bullying and supports each other when she comes out of the closet. Silence is no longer an option and the flag of freedom will fly.

heartbroken It is one of the best-selling sagas since its publication. In its pages, Alice Osman It echoes the spirit of real young people and offers a tender, open, natural and sensitive vision of love and sexual identity without losing humility and emotion. For readers who like happy endings.

gone With the Wind is a famous novel written by margaret mitchell, which remains a literary treasure that has left its indelible mark on the history of literature and cinema, both of which have become classics. First published in 1936, the work is set in the Southern United States during civil war Captivated generations of readers and moviegoers alike. It is a story that addresses deep themes like love and war, slavery and social change.

The story is based on the life of Scarlett O’Hara, a passionate and thoughtful young Southern woman, as she struggles to survive and prosper amidst the chaos of the Civil War and Reconstruction. The plot revolves around the handsome and mysterious Rhett Butler, a character who has left an indelible mark on popular culture. gone With the Wind A classic story of love, loss, strength, and determination at a pivotal moment in American history.

1939 film adaptation starring Vivian Leigh like scarlet and clark gable Like Rhett, it became a cultural phenomenon and won several Oscars, including Best Picture. This film has remained in the memories of the audience for decades and remains a classic film of cinema.