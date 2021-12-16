permits for American Jews, not for Christian pilgrims – Corriere.it

from Davide Frattini

The Jerusalem government closed its borders at the onset of the Omicron variant, Christian communities wanted special permits but did not obtain them, unlike small monitored groups of North American Jews. Furious Catholic Church

from our correspondent

JERUSALEM – The colorful flames of the fireworks and the hundreds of lights lit on the branches of the Christmas tree illuminate the dust accumulated over almost two years above the windows of the hotels. The ceremony on December 4th was supposed to fill the void left on the Mangiatoia square: late to attract those 2 million record tourists of 2019, in time to try to save the feast of Bethlehem.

The government in Jerusalem has closed the borders once again, since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has remained open to non-Israelis and non-residents without restrictions only for 28 days: from 1 November – admission allowed for vaccinated tourists – to the onset of the Omicron variant. Countries on the red list are growing, to which it is forbidden to fly even for citizens of the Jewish state (Spain, France, United Arab Emirates are added, among others, to Great Britain).

Christian communities have tried to obtain special permits for pilgrims. Immunized corridors of faith that allowed people to return to pray in this land sacred to the three monotheistic religions. No exception. Or at least a few. A government committee – led by extremist minister Ayelet Shaked – decided last Sunday of allow visits in monitored groups to young North American Jews who visit Israel during the New Year holidays thanks to tours organized by the Birthright association.

These racist discrimination does not have to happen, comments Wadi Abunassar, spokesman for the various Christian denominations. We appeal to the Israeli authorities to guarantee entry to all those who want to visit the country regardless of religion. An anonymous source explains to the agency Associated Press that the Catholic Church furious with the Israeli government and appealed to the Ministry of Tourism.

The decision remains under the control of the Interior for now, led by Shaked who is an ally of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. From the ministry they admit that some exceptions have been allowed, they say there may be others in the future, without specifying. The ban on foreigners has meanwhile been extended until December 29 and Christmas will have already passed.