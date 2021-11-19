Pernigotti: “That package is not ours, now we will turn to the lawyers”

NOVI LIGURE. “We have nothing to do with those packages and now we are going to take legal action.” Pernigotti intends to protect itself against those responsible who have produced, packaged and distributed on the market, also in the Novese area, a Christmas package of products with the Pernigotti 1860 brand, also visible on the packaging and which has nothing to do with the Novi company. Ligurian. The owner, the Turkish Toksoz family, supports it.

Inside, in addition to a panettone and a bottle of sparkling wine, chocolate pralines, almond nougat covered with chocolate, a bar of chocolate and hazelnut cream, all with the Pernigotti 1860 brand. Sicily. The package bears the brand name “Le Cadeau – gift packages since 1986”a situation that in recent days had triggered the reaction of employees and trade unions, already on alert for the failure to implement, at least so far, the revitalization plan of the Novi Ligure plant, signed in July by the Ministry of Labor but not yet started, causing the re-emergence old fears about the future.

The factory, waiting to start production at Easter, is currently almost at a standstill and the employees are working on a single shift while the new machinery and the return of the production of spreads from Turkey have so far not been seen. The presence in the supermarkets of the area of ​​Pernigotti brand products manufactured elsewhere inevitably provoked reactions in view of the meeting on November 23 at the Ministry of Economic Development to examine the implementation of the new industrial plan, without any cuts to employees. However, the company ensures that it has nothing to do with the disputed Christmas packaging.

“With regard to the news that recently appeared in the national and local press about the marketing of a Christmas package under the Pernigotti brand – explains the Novese confectionery company -, Pernigotti SpA informs that it is completely unrelated to the production and marketing of the package and products it contains: nor has it granted any license or right of any other nature on its brands or products “.

The company «therefore declines from now on any responsibility in relation to said packages and products. Furthermore, he informs that he has already given a mandate to his lawyers to proceed to protect his rights in the most appropriate fora “. The companies involved in the Christmas packaging would be more than one. Pernigotti is also checking the situation to understand who the real perpetrators are.