Perrie Edwards updates fans on her album, saying ‘it’s finished’

She was only joking!

Author: Anna Skye Magliola Published 3 hours ago



Perrie Edwards fans are curious to know more about the music the Little Mix singer is working on. Since the band began their hiatus following their ‘Confetti’ tour last year, Perry has been teasing solo music, recently sharing photos from her home studio, telling her fans she’s ‘cooking ‘ Was.

The singer has now updated his fans further by revealing the details of his album. Despite not revealing her name or giving a time for its release, Perry shared a video telling her fans: “Get ready as I update you on the album…

“it ended!” Perry added, “No, I’m kidding.”

The singer revealed: “I think I’m in a really good place for it right now. It’s been an amazing process, I’ve met so many incredible writers, incredible producers. People I’ve worked with before, new Are.” People… it’s been really fun, I’ve loved it. I would say being in a band is a very different process.”

Perrie, who was part of Little Mix for more than 10 years, admitted that going solo has taken her out of her shell. “I think it’s kind of brought me out of my shell,” she explained. “Because I used to use them as my cozy blanket in the studio. It’s quite intimidating to write with amazing writers and producers in the room, if you have an idea, you’ll be like ‘What about this?!’ And you feel a little silly.”

She continued, “So I’ve had to come out of my shell, and I think in the process, I sat down with my label and I was like, I don’t know if I want to write this much. ” “I don’t know if I’m a very good writer. I’ve also been with girls, so I don’t know if I’m that good at it. I don’t know!”

The singer also revealed that she now enjoys writing music: “As the process progressed and I started to push myself a little more, I realized that I really liked writing music, which was a surprise to me. It was a matter.”

She now has her own home studio, built for her by her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and she says it’s great to have this opportunity: “Get the confidence to write your own music.”

What are Perry Edwards’ solo albums called?

It is not yet known what Perry’s album will be called.

When will Perry’s album come out?

Perry has not yet released details on when the album will be released, however, she previously said in an interview with Grazia: “My label (Columbia Records) told me to just go with the flow and it. Enjoy knowing what my sound is going to be. The fact that there are no deadlines in my life just makes me the happiest person I can be. I feel so lucky to just have fun.”

What songs are on Perry’s album?

Perry has not released any details of her new music.

Take a look at Perry Edwards over the years:

Pre-2011: Before The X Factor Before Perrie won The Despite living close to each other, the pair never met before appearing on the show. 2011: Perrie Edwards wins The X Factor as part of Little Mix Performing as part of Little Mix on The Perry released six albums as part of Little Mix, all of which reached the top 5 in the UK. Perry has also co-written several songs released by the girls, including the No. 1 singles ‘Wings’ and ‘Shout Out to My Ex’. 2013: Little Mix release ‘Salute’ Little Mix released their second studio album, ‘Salute’, which was mostly co-written by the group as they wanted to be more involved. ‘Salute’ reached number four in the UK and was certified platinum. 2015: Little Mix get their second UK No. 1 Little Mix release the lead single from their third studio album ‘Get Weird’. ‘Black Magic’ became the girl’s second No. 1 song in the UK and was also nominated for two BRIT Awards the following year. 2017: Perrie and Alex become Instagram official Rumors began in 2016 that Perry and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were dating. Then, the couple went Instagram official in January 2017, when Perry uploaded this sweet photo of Alex with their dogs at the dinner table, which was later deleted. By February, Perry posted a photo of the couple kissing, captioned ‘Him’. 2017: Little Mix win their first BRIT Award The song ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, co-written by Perry, earned the girls their first BRIT Award in 2017. The girls came on stage to thank their fans and the inspiration for the song and Jade said: “Thanks guys!” , 2019: Perry releases Perry for Superga Perry launched a collection with Superga, speaking about it she said: “I’m really excited to be working with Superga on their new product line. It’s a brand I love and have been working with for the past few years. I wear them from time to time because I like the style and their shoes fit perfectly. They’re really cute and versatile, I love them!” 2019: Little Mix appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox Perry appeared on an episode of Celebrity Googlebox with her band mates. The girls sat down to watch the nude attraction and raised a few eyebrows! 2020: Perry becomes Supreme Nutrition’s first female ambassador Supreme Nutrition and Perry began working together in 2020, when Perry was announced as the first female ambassador. Supreme Nutrition sells a variety of protein, energy and wellness formulas along with fitness clothing, shakers and bottles. Perry worked with the brand after her boyfriend Alex became the brand’s ambassador in May 2019. 2020: Perry passes his driving test Perry’s first post of 2020 was to announce that she had passed her driving test. The singer shared pictures of herself with her certificate and test car, writing, ‘First post of 2020❗️ Beep Beep Hans 🚘 Now it’s time I checked this one off the list! 😅 Coming soon to a street near you! ‘Skkrrrt!’ 2021: Perry announces her pregnancy and welcomes Axl In May 2021, Perry and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced that they were expecting their first child. The singer shared two pictures on Instagram and wrote, ‘So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + She = You 🌎♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!’ (Thus) Then, in August 2021, Perry announced the arrival of her child, later naming him Axl, an anagram of his father’s first name. 2021: Perry launches her solo project Disora In December 2020, Perry began teasing her new project. Then in October 2021, Perry announced her first solo project Disora, a luxury fashion range. Over the following weeks, the brand and the singer revealed more details, including photos of a hoodie and sweatshirt. Disora ​​is now available online, and will ship globally. 2022: Little Mix begins their hiatus On Saturday 14 May, Perry was joined by her Little Mix girls as they performed their final show (‘For Now’), marking the beginning of the band’s hiatus. The emotional show took place at London’s O2 and was available for live stream to fans around the world. The tearful concert saw Little Mix perform tracks ‘Between Us’, ‘No More Sad Songs’ and ‘Secret Love Song’. 2022: Perry announces her engagement After nearly six years of dating, Perry announced in June 2022 that her boyfriend Alex proposed during a luxury vacation! 2022: Perry launches Disora ​​Move – The Seamless Collection In July 2022, Perry launched her own gym-wear collection called Disora ​​Move – The Seamless Collection. The range includes various pieces like gym leggings, shorts, sports bras and zip-up tops. 2023: Perry teases new solo music In March 2023, Perry revealed about her solo music, which she said has no “set timeline”, telling Grazia: “My label Columbia Records told me to just go with the flow. And enjoy finding out what my sound is doing. The fact that there are no deadlines in my life just makes me the happiest person I can be. I feel so lucky to just have fun.” Then in October 2023, Perry shared some photos from her home recording studio and said she was ‘cooking’.

