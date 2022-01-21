Perry Mason, new additions to the cast for the second season

There are four new entries: Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things), Tommy Dewey (Casual), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) And Jen Tullock (Before you know it). Furthermore, Shea Wingham (Boardwalk Empire), formerly a member of the main cast of the show’s first season, will return as a recurring character. The second season of Perry Mason follows the story of Perry (Matthew Rhys) and his team: “When a seemingly open case takes over in the city of Los Angeles, Perry’s search for justice and truth reveals that not everything is as it seems,” reads in the description of the new season. Perry Mason is written by Michael Begler and Jack Amiel , who are also co-showrunners and executive producers. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell are all executive producers via Team Downey. Lead actor Matthew Rhys is also an executive producer.

Perry Mason, the new characters

deepening





Perry Mason, the review of the season finale

Sean Astin will play Sunny Gryce, which embodies the American dream … indeed its failure. He will be a new client of Perry and Della. Tommy Dewey will play the role of Brooks McCutcheon, scion of the richest oil family in Los Angeles. He is charming and eager to prove himself. He constantly wonders if he has the talent to get to the level of his father. His father will be played by Paul Raci alias Lydell McCutcheon, a powerful self-made character who made his fortune from the city’s vast oil fields. Lydell spawned both a profitable empire and an ambitious son unable to lead it. Jen Tullock will play Anita St. Pierre, a successful screenwriter, one of the few women who has made a name for herself in a world dominated by men. Elegant, confident and witty, Anita stumbles upon Della’s world and shows her a side of life and love that she has been missing. Shea Whigham will be Pete Strickland, who has a brotherly relationship with Perry and a cheerfully jaunty demeanor that wins over friends and women. Now that he works for the district attorney’s office, Strickland and Perry’s relationship will be strained, as they will often find themselves in opposition.