Perry Mason: Sean Astin in the cast of season 2 | TV

The HBO series starring the detective created by writer Eric Stanley Garner will again have Matthew Rhys as the protagonist.

The unreleased episodes are set months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Matthew Rhys) has gone off the farm and even said goodbye to his leather jacket for wearing smart clothes. The story will be set during the worst year of the Great Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have stabilized the law firm by dealing with civil cases rather than working on complicated criminal cases. However, Paul (Chris Chalk) doesn’t have much to deal with, including wills and contracts, so he decides to work alone. However, a case will lead Perry to go in search of justice, revealing that not everything is as it seems. Instead, Clara has to take care of a child and has moved with her brother’s family, realizing that she has fewer and fewer opportunities even though she has the support of her husband.

Sean Astin will play in the episodes Sunny Grice, a man who embodies the American Dream and is the new client of Perry And From the. Sunny he is grappling with legal issues caused by running the supermarkets in the city and will make sure he gets his money thanks to his new lawyers.

Tommy Dewey (Casual) will have the role of Brooks McCutcheon, scion of one of the wealthiest families active in the oil sector. The character is described as charming, with important connections and eager to show his worth. Brooks he constantly questions whether he has the talent to reach the level reached by his father.

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) will act as Lydell McCutcheon, a man who built his own success and played an important role in Los Angeles, a city whose oil resources he exploited. Lydell he built an empire and raised an ambitious son unable to take command.

Jen Tullock (Before You Know It) Sara Anita St. Pierre, a successful screenwriter and a woman who has managed to make a name for herself in a male world. With great style, self-assured and intelligent, Anita enter the world of From the and shows her a side of the life and love that she is losing.

Shea Wingham (Boardwalk Empire), already appeared in the previous season, will reprise the role of Pete Strickland, who has a brotherly relationship with the protagonist and knows how to conquer others with his attitude and a brilliant personality. Now Pete works for the district attorney and relationship with Perry will be in trouble because the two find themselves clashing because of the case faced this season.

Among the protagonists of the second season also Katherine Waterston, Jon Chaffin, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez and Lee Young Han.

Michael Begler and Jack Amiel are writers, showrunners and producers in collaboration with Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Matthew Rhys.

What do you think of the arrival of Sean Astin in the cast of season 2 of Perry Mason? Leave a comment!

