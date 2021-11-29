Persecuted / 1. If the ostracism of JK Rowling becomes an apology for violence

It is truly disconcerting that it is hard to understand and, let alone, to condemn the monstrous entity of the persecutory persistence that the new inquisition is reserving JK Rowling. There is not the usual ruthless hunt for those who disagree, for those who for having expressed an opinion on gender identity are stoned as “transphobic” and, like the feminist historians, reprehensible belonging to the genus of “Terf” (new acronym grotesque and intimidating which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”). Now there is the leap into the terrain of physical violence, an action of terrorism preached as the announcement of a terrorism to be carried out.

On Twitter they published Rowling’s home address, worthy of a lesson, a target to reach in order to give her the punishment invoked by the new squad. An explicit invitation to violent action that makes the censorship attack on freedom of expression even more hateful. Moreover, no attention was paid even to the violent expulsion from the University of Sussex of professor Kathleen Stock, forced to enlist an escort to defend herself from the attacks of thugs who physically threatened her after having attacked freedom of speech and teaching. Inattention, but perhaps indifference and hypocrisy: on the new squads with a not so obvious color it is better to be silent and keep a low profile. These, and these, lead as well.