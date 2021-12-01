Persecuted / 3. In Hong Kong, the Chinese take out an episode of the Simpsons

Then there is the old-fashioned censorship, without the misleading progressive claims that animate the new inquisition of the lexically correct. There is traditional, harsh, antiquated censorship, such as that exercised by despotism based in Beijing.

In Hong Kong they take out an episode of The Simpsons, the one in which the Chinese repression of the Tien An Men is alluded to. They always do that, around there. They not only persecute the Uighur population by sending them to concentration camps without the Human Rights Tribunal, so strong with the defeated tyrants (and only with them), uttering a single voice of protest. They do not put anyone who has the courage to disagree in jail, in the indifference of the West in whose ruling class, from Massimo D’Alema to Romano Prodi to Giuseppe Conte, harbors a conspiratorial indulgence towards the Chinese dictatorship.

No, they must also give the message that in Hong Kong, the fortress conquered and subjected to the rigors of the Beijing regime, not even Homer Simpson will have an easy life and no one will be able to laugh and smile anymore, question the truth of the state, not even a cartoon. .

It is the harsh, shameless censorship that does not cloak itself in noble principles like the one that is tainting the climate of universities and the media in the West. The stupid, obtuse, but tremendously effective, intimidating censorship. Solidarity with the citizens of Hong Kong. And Homer Simpson too.