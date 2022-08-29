Persecuted writers – Letters in time – Podcast

Patricia del Río talks with several writers, editors, poets, booktuber, booksellers, literary critics, journalists… regarding the book they would give away this Christmas, marked in a pandemic context. These were her responses: 1. Santiago Roncagliolo. Peruvian writer, playwright, screenwriter, translator and journalist based in Spain. – ‘The only daughter’, by Guadalupe Nettel. – ‘Infinity in a reed’, by Irene Vallejos. 2. FernandoVivas. Journalist and political analyst. – ‘Things to Come’, by Faith Popcorn. – ‘The Inca’s Spy’, by Rafael Dumet. – ‘Children of the Plague’, by Marcel Velásquez. 3. Anahí Barrionuevo. Editor, linguist and writer. – ‘Death will have no dominion’, by Victoria Guerrero. – ‘Civilizations’, by Laurent Binet. 4. Alonso Cueto. Peruvian writer. – ‘In Search of Lost Time’, by Marcel Proust. 5. Alberto Rincon Effio. Writer and editorial manager at Librerías Crisol. – ‘What was present’, by Héctor Abad Faciolince. – ‘Baricentro’, by Hernán Migoya. 6. Violet Barrientos. Poet, writer, activist for human rights and LGBTI. – ‘Migrants’, by Issa Watanabe. – ‘Wounded Tales’, by José Carlos Agüero. 7. Jose Donayre. Writer and editor. – ‘We are zombies. Mapping an infection on a national scale’, compiled by Hans Rottgieser (26 male narrators) – ‘The day we came back. Future reports after the pandemic’, compilation by Alfredo Luque (20 stories written by women). 8. Sebastian Alanya. Peruvian social communicator and booktuber. – ‘The Hobbit’, by JRR Tolkien. – ‘A monster comes to see me’, by Patrick Ness. 9. Karina Pacheco. Peruvian writer, editor and anthropologist. – ‘Stories of transgression’, by Joyce Carol Oates. – ‘As if they were afraid of us’, by Juan Carlos Cortázar. 10. Rosana Lopez Cubas. Journalist, cultural manager, directs the page ‘Lima on stage’. – ‘History of Julio Gálvez and the stone of Huamanga’, by Guiomar Dubois. – ‘Where does the sun go’, by Becky Urbina. 11. Victor Reyes. Journalist, film and TV commentator – ‘Between knives and razors’ (mystery) – ‘Booksmart’ (teen comedy) – ‘Paddington 2’ (family comedy) – ‘Crazy, rich, asians (romantic comedy) – ‘Mad Max, fury on the road’ (action) – ‘Midsommer’ (horror) – ‘Portrait of a woman on fire’ (period drama) 12. Julio Zavala. Bookseller, literary critic, manager of the Free Scene bookstore. – ‘Anecdotes and curiosities of César Vallejo’, Miguel Pachas Almeyda. – ’19 medical stories about a pandemic’, by José Donayre. – ‘Quechua lilies. Quechua fables’, by Adolfo Vienrich (in Quechua) – ‘Pandemic stories’, various authors. – ’40 Quarantine Tales’, by Rómulo Franco Ruiz Bravo. The songs that dress up the program are: ‘Me gustas’, by Zenet; ‘Something with you’, by Vicentico; Willie Nelson and Paula Nelson’s ‘Have you ever seen the rain’; Shake Sugaree, by Elizabeth Cotten and Brenda Evans.