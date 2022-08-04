Persecution ends with salesperson deceased

A woman who was selling food lost her life due to a gunshot wound during a police chase in the Apopa market, north of the department of San Salvador, yesterday at noon, according to the police report. National Civil (PNC).

As a result of the fact, the Police reported the capture of Salvador Enrique Martínez, accused of the act, and Hessel Daniela Cruz, his companion.

According to the official version, PNC agents asked Martínez to stop the vehicle in which he and his companion were traveling in Ciudad Delgado. However, Martínez attacked them with a firearm upon reaching Apopa. The same version indicates that the two captured are gang members. These shots, according to this version, hit the victim, who died while being transferred to a health center.

A PNC inspector was injured when the motorcycle he was riding collided with the rear of the vehicle the suspect was driving. According to the official version, Salvador Enrique Martínez intentionally stopped the car on the Troncal del Norte highway, near the Apopa municipal market.

The Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, informed, through a tweet from his official account, that “the fact will not go unpunished.” And he added that “we are going to ensure that these individuals respond to justice for their crimes.”

This case occurred one day after the PNC, and President Nayib Bukele, published on their Twitter accounts that last Tuesday, August 2, they ended with zero homicides nationwide.

Captures. The PNC reported two arrests for the act. One of them is responsible for the death of the vendor who worked in the Apopa market.



Two alleged gang members die

Hours before the case of the persecution, the PNC reported the death of two alleged gang members in the area known as El Casco, in the municipality of San José Villanueva, La Libertad.

According to the official version, PNC agents were carrying out an operation to dismantle a camp where, according to statements by Minister Gustavo Villatoro, there were “approximately seven gang members.”

The operation left as a result three captured, including the alleged leader of the structure, one injured and the two deceased.

PNC agents also seized a G3 rifle, an M16, a 45-millimeter caliber pistol and some portions of drugs.

Those captured will be prosecuted for illegal groups, attempted aggravated homicide, possession of weapons and exclusive use of weapons of war, according to Minister Villatoro.

The PNC identified the detainees as José Alberto Ramos, alias “Homicida” or “Tremendo”, accused of being the second in command of the Teclas Locos Salvatruchos clique; and René Oswaldo Andrade, alias “Demon” or “Cuajo”, indicated by the security authorities as a Mara Salvatrucha palabrero.

The police report detailed that other men who participated in the attack escaped, so they carried out another operation to capture them; but without positive result at the end of this note.