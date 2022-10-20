Persecution in Culiacán ended with the seizure of an impressive arsenal: they had a missile to shoot down aircraft

The chase ended when the truck overturned in the Humaya canal (Photo: @HrPelotonmx)

Members of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and the State Preventive Police secured a truck that overturned on the banks of the Humaya canal, north of Culiacán, Sinaloa, and inside which an imposing arsenal of fire was discovered. Among the weapons was an anti-aircraft rifle.

The events originated when the police and the Mexican army carried out surveillance tours near the community of Sifón, about 20 kilometers north of the state capital. On a dirt road near the edge of the canal, They observed a Toyota Tacoma truck with three crew members in a suspicious attitude.

According to the first versions of the event, the men, realizing the presence of the authorities, increased the speed of the vehicle, which triggered a chase that lasted several minutes.

The hunt for the suspects ended when the driver of the gray van they were traveling in lost control of the steering wheel and the van flipped into the canal. staying with the tires up, completely flipped.

The truck ended up submerged in the Humaya channel (@HrPelotonmx)

Because the suspects had some advantage over the police and armed forces during the chase, after they fell into the canal they had time to escape. No arrests were reported. despite the fact that this convoy from the Mixed Operation Bases deployed a search operation in the area immediately after the capsize.

With the help of the fire department, and a crane from the State Preventive Police, the authorities, after several minutes, managed to get the truck out of the water. It was then that they discovered that inside three AK-47 rifles, also known as “Cuerno de Chivo”, an R-15 assault rifle, a Barrett 50 rifle —capable of shooting down helicopters— two 40 mm grenades and 50 thousand pesos in cash.

The Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa, Cristobal Castaneda Camarillo, reported that those responsible managed to get out of the unit (because no body was found inside, despite the fact that three quarters were submerged) and presumably escaped by swimming in the same direction as the current.

He also reiterated that the search for the suspects was maintained in the northern area of ​​Culiacán by the Mixed Operation Bases. Among the confiscated items there were also bulletproof vests and other unspecified military accessories.

Hitmen of the Sinaloa Cartel presumed their affiliation to the forces of Chapo Guzmán and joking with the culiacanazo

The impunity of Sinaloa Cartel in the strongholds of his domain, it is exhibited at any time without the authorities intervening to find assassins attached to the criminal organization that parade heavily armedwho only show off their power for sure.

According to unofficial reports, members of some faction of this armed group walked through the streets of Culiacan during the night of the recent October 17, a date that marked the city by the chaos of narco-terrorism generated in 2019 in the failed operation against Ovidio Guzman Lopez.

In a truck type pick-up At least six subjects were traveling with heavy-caliber rifles, tactical equipment and shouting that they patrol the area as subordinates to the command inherited by Joaquin Guzman Loera, the Shortywho was the chief of the Sinaloa Cartel and pay one life imprisonment by drug trafficking in USA.

Apparently, it is possible to hear that they travel without major consequences through the Alvaro Obregon Extensionaccording to references from one of the three alleged criminals who travel in the back of the vehicle speeding down a main road.

“For the Obregón it is almost not worth v * rg *, so they can see just old man, pure people of Shorty to the f*g*”, are part of the war cries, proud of the domain they exercise without major consequences.

Just this recent Monday marked the third anniversary of the so-called Black Thursday, when the sons of the Shorty Guzman they managed to get the government of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered the release of Mouseafter the Chapitos cause chaos in the capital Sinaloa with confrontations, murders and a sum of narco-terrorist actions.

