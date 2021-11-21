Perseverance shoots a video of Ingenuity carrying out the latest NASA mission

After a period of interruption, due to a particular position of the red planet with respect to the Earth, now Perseverance offers exceptional images

The images that researchers from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory team examined show the details of the thirteenth flight made by the Ingenuity helicopter. Capturing them was the Mastcam-Z two-camera system.

The watchful eye of the device, developed in the laboratories of the federal body, accurately collected the take-off and landing phases of the rotary-wing aircraft. It was also possible to capture in detail the dust clouds raised during the operations.

These are the words of the team leader of the project, the deputy principal researcher of the JPL, Justin Maki, to explain how the target was able to capture and transmit in an optimal way the flight performed by Ingenuity. Which, at that moment, was flying over the area of ​​the Séítah, a geological outcrop present on the Martian soil.

In the video clip it is possible to capture the action of the machine that has risen to an altitude of 8 meters and remained high for 160.5 seconds.

The information sent by the Perseverance rover and the progress of the mission

If the images depicting a flight made in September arrived with a delay of about two months, it is due to an unfavorable alignment which placed the Earth and Mars in opposites, divided by the presence of the Sun. However, operations on Martian soil continued during this period.

On the one hand, the helicopter has already carried out a short experimental flight test linked to flight 15. But he also began the multi-flight return trip to the vicinity of “Wright Brothers Field,” indicated as the initial departure point.

As for instead Perseverance instead the program included the recording of almost five hours of audio that give us back all the sounds connected to the Martian winds.

The mission to Mars therefore proceeds without any setback, despite the difficulties and the stop, now recovered, in communications. The information then returned to the NASA study centers giving scientists a precious amount of information that could give more and more space in the discovery of the genesis of the red planet.

