Perseverance wakes up and finally sends updates from Mars
Perseverance wakes up after the communications blackout and returns to send us shots of Mars.
Perseverance “has reopened its eyes”!
After the end of the communications blackout due to the passage of Mars behind the Sun, the Perseverance probe returns to amaze us with new images of the red planet.
The blackout that prevented communications is called the “solar conjunction”. It is a passage of Mars behind the Sun with respect to the Earth. In this step the transmitted data can be corrupted and to avoid it the space agencies, NASA inclusive, they stop broadcasting for 2 weeks.
But the specialists of the JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) did not hesitate a moment and as soon as Mars became visible, they immediately regained control of the Rover continuing the mission in the Jezero crater where the February 18 last.
As soon as he got back to work, Perseverance greeted everyone with a Tweet.
I’m back to work, parked between these two beautiful outcrops. Been doing some imaging, weather studies, chemistry experiments and getting a software update too.
Latest pics: https://t.co/Ex1QDo3eC2 pic.twitter.com/6KpVxVscbt
– NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) October 25, 2021
When communication was resumed, there was a mutual exchange of information: Perseverance sent the images of Mars to Earth and NASA in turn sent a software update and at the same time chemical experiments and meteorological studies resumed.
Here are the new shots that tell us about a new day on Mars
The mission of Perseverance
The mission began with the launch from Cape Canaveral on 30 July 2020 and the Rover’s goal is to look for signs of ancient life by collecting soil samples. These samples are then placed in special containers to ensure their conservation. A further objective of the probe is to study the meteorology and geology of Mars, all with a view to preparing the first human landing on the red planet in the future.
The mission takes place right where Perseverance landed, which is inside the Jezero crater. Here is a simple map that traces all the landing points of the probes in recent years.
And it is good to know that in this great undertaking and in the vast Martian desert area, Perseverance is not alone. Yes, because he is joined by Ingenuity, the small helicopter that made its 14th flight on 24 October.
Ingenuity’s mission
Ingenuity’s mission is itself evolved over the weeks. The first 5 flights served as technological demonstration, that is, to demonstrate that it is possible to fly to Mars. It was far from obvious given the rarefaction of the Martian atmosphere. For this it was necessary to dimension the blades and motor in a completely theoretical way here on Earth, all with a total weight of 1.8 kg. But the rarefaction of the Martian atmosphere, about 100 times less dense than that of the Earth, was not the only obstacle for designers, in fact we must also deal with extremely high day / night temperature variations. The first 5 flights of Ingenuity proved the correctness of the simulations and were a scientific success. Subsequent flights, up to the 14th, covered a distance of 2.67 km, contributing to the exploration of the Jezero crater.
NASA prepares for the Sample Return mission
There NASA meanwhile he does not stop and is already preparing for the mission Sample Return with which the containers with the soil samples collected by Perseverance will be brought back to Earth. Meanwhile, we await further images and news from the probes. In a sense, their work decrees the future of human exploration.