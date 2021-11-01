Perseverance wakes up and finally sends updates from Mars





Perseverance wakes up after the communications blackout and returns to send us shots of Mars.

Perseverance “has reopened its eyes”!

After the end of the communications blackout due to the passage of Mars behind the Sun, the Perseverance probe returns to amaze us with new images of the red planet.

The blackout that prevented communications is called the “solar conjunction”. It is a passage of Mars behind the Sun with respect to the Earth. In this step the transmitted data can be corrupted and to avoid it the space agencies, NASA inclusive, they stop broadcasting for 2 weeks.

But the specialists of the JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) did not hesitate a moment and as soon as Mars became visible, they immediately regained control of the Rover continuing the mission in the Jezero crater where the February 18 last.

As soon as he got back to work, Perseverance greeted everyone with a Tweet.

I’m back to work, parked between these two beautiful outcrops. Been doing some imaging, weather studies, chemistry experiments and getting a software update too. Latest pics: https://t.co/Ex1QDo3eC2 pic.twitter.com/6KpVxVscbt – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) October 25, 2021

When communication was resumed, there was a mutual exchange of information: Perseverance sent the images of Mars to Earth and NASA in turn sent a software update and at the same time chemical experiments and meteorological studies resumed. READ ALSO: Perseverance gives us a new gift: the sounds of Mars, from the wind to the noises of its wheels Here are the new shots that tell us about a new day on Mars

The mission of Perseverance