Persistent cough: a sign of respiratory disease?

Persistent cough may be more than a simple protective reaction of the respiratory system. In many cases, it may be a sign of an underlying disease. requires medical care,

Cough doesn’t stop and when should we worry

According to experts, any cough that lasts for more than a month should be evaluated by a specialist. Additionally, it is important to pay attention to other symptoms such as Expectoration with discolored or bloody mucus.

There are many types of cough, such as a productive cough, which is accompanied by the expectoration of phlegm, and a dry or unproductive cough, which does not produce any mucus. Regarding duration, a distinction is made between acute cough (less than four weeks), subacute cough (between four and eight weeks) and chronic cough (more than eight weeks).

Chronic cough is the most worrying, because it persists over time and can have many causes. Although it was previously thought to be caused primarily by postnasal drip, gastroesophageal reflux, and bronchial asthma, it has been shown to be multifactorial in origin in many cases. Therefore, its treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach that may include treatments such as speech therapy and neuromodulatory medications.

Do home remedies provide relief from cough?

As far as home remedies are concerned, they can help in relieving occasional cough, but they are not effective in treating persistent cough. The most important thing is to find it Underlying cause of cough and its proper treatment, In addition, it is important to quit tobacco, as smoking is one of the main causes of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

vaccination against infectious diseases, like flu and pneumonia, It is also important in the treatment of cough. According to experts, vaccination can prevent 60% of flu cases and reduce the severity of the disease if infected.

In short, a persistent cough should be evaluated by a specialist, as it may be a sign of underlying respiratory diseases. It is important to pay attention to other symptoms and seek appropriate treatment to get relief. Additionally, quitting tobacco and adopting preventive measures like vaccination helps reduce the risk of suffering from respiratory diseases.